xQc, Jschlatt, and others to participate in Ludwig's first ever live Mogul Money

YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig Ahgren previously announced that his popular game show Mogul Money would be coming to an end.

To commemorate the finale of the immensely popular streamer-oriented gameshow, Ludwig revealed that popular Twitch personalities like Felix "xQc" and ConnorEatsPants would be participating in the first-ever live Mogul Money.

Twitter reacts to Twitch stars joining Ludwig's in-person Mogul Money

Jschlatt was excited to be a part of the final episode of Mogul Money.

Jschlatt was excited to be a part of the final episode of Mogul Money.

Schlatt @jschlatt: "You can finally have another video with 4 million views now!!"

Fans were delighted to see that their favorite Twitch streamers would be participating in the season finale of Mogul Money.

epicice @silversdark: "I know it's not soda but honestly having him and xqc back would make for a legendary live show."

Grant Elswick 💙🇺🇦💛 @GrantElswick: "Looks fun, might have to show up. Wanted a VIP ticket cuz I'm flying in from the Eastern half of the U.S., but I missed the ticket window sadge."

Some Twitter users seemed confused regarding the structure of the in-person event and wondered whether the show would be a pay-per-view event or a livestream.

فوكس عمر @Foxomar12

Some Twitter users seemed confused regarding the structure of the in-person event and wondered whether the show would be a pay-per-view event or a livestream.

A few fans were saddened to see the much-anticipated final episode of the gameshow being held during the middle of their summer semester.

peach 💫 @yammvii: "why does it HAVE TO BE JULY IN THE MIDDLE OF MY SUMMER SEMESTER"

Some xQc fans expressed their worries regarding the streamer's shenanigans.

Ludwig talks about the final episode of Mogul Money

In a video uploaded to his alternative YouTube channel, Mogul Mail, the YouTuber clarified that Mogul Money was coming to an end and that the final episode would be the biggest one yet.

The 26-year-old content creator said:

"The rumors are true, everyone. It's the end of Mogul Money. If you haven't heard by now, I am doing a Mogul Money live performance."

He then explained why the upcoming episode would be a special one:

"Now, every Mogul Money is live because it's livestreamed, but this one will be in-person. There will be an actual audience filled with, I don't know, maybe you?"

Ludwig mentioned that he has sold off half of the tickets already, and fans can go to his website to buy the tickets.

In the final half of the video, Lugwig provided a reason for discontinuing the gameshow:

"This is a final send-off for Mogul Money Live. That's why I'm killing it. I feel like I've done it the best it can be, and a season two wouldn't be any different. It would just be like, new people doing the same thing. So, rather than do a full season two, let's just do one season finale and end it right there. And it's like TV shows, you know?"

Mogul Money's in-person event is scheduled to premiere on July 2, 2022, at 7.00 pm.

