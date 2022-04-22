"Surprisingly, Doomfirst is pretty easy": xQc talks about his Overwatch 2 Beta experience

Felix "xQc" spoke a bit about the upcoming iteration of Blizzard's famous hero-based first-person shooter title, Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 has been a hot topic of discussion ever since Blizzard officially unveiled it during BlizzCon 2019. No news or updates regarding the game had surfaced until recently.

During a recent livestream, Felix mentioned some details regarding Overwatch 2 during the initial moments of his daily broadcast. He was a bit hesitant to spill the beans before the embargo for the game was lifted.

One small hint that the former Overwatch professional provided regarding the upcoming game was:

"Surprisingly, Doomfist is pretty easy."

xQc talks about Overwatch 2 during his livestream

VOD for the YouTube clip starts at 00:06:11

The Canadian content creator hosted a recent livestream on April 22. Some of his fans were eager to know what the streamer thought about Overwatch 2 during the early moments of his stream.

He was a bit hesitant to talk about it as he thought that the embargo for the game had not been lifted. According to him:

"Yeah, I am not allowed to talk about Overwatch 2. You should get some news soon, though."

Members of his chat room pushed the streamer to talk about the game. A few of them mentioned that the NDA for the game's announcement had been dropped.

xQc mentioned that it was not the NDA but rather a matter of respect for the developers of the game that held him back from talking about it:

"Well, this is just a... if it's not the NDA, it's a matter of respect then. I mean, I spoke with him today."

He then provided some information regarding the beta testing of the game:

"I don't want to spoil the setup of the beta, but I think there's going to be drops or whatever and people know about this, right? It's going to be dropped. So, we have the first slot. So, we are going to be there as earliest as possible."

A viewer by the name of ZENOFYMEDIA donated $5 to the streamer with the following message:

"You can finally talk about Overwatch 2. No more NDA. Overwatch 2 video watch now. It's very Pog (Twitch emoticon)."

The Twitch streamer replied to the viewer's donation by saying:

"I have a bunch of recorded footage too but I don't know if I am going to show it right now."

He did reveal some bits about the game by mentioning how one of the reworked heroes felt in-game. According to him, Doomfist has become easier to play, and revealed:

"He (Doomfist) is way less umm... crazy or harder than he used to. He's pretty easy to play. You're just kind of like, slamming your head into the walls back and forth as much as you can, pretty much."

He also mentioned a few bits about McCree (who has now been renamed Cassidy):

"McCree (now Cassidy) is just f***ing dogs**t."

He continued to talk about Overwatch 2 and its upcoming content for a few more minutes.

Fans react to xQc's comment on Overwatch 2

Fans on the Twitch chat were extremely excited to hear what their favorite streamer had to say regarding Overwatch 2. Many wanted him to share pre-recorded footage for the unreleased game.

Fans reacting to the streamer's message

xQc is one of the most prominent figures in the Overwatch community. He played for the Dallas Fuel team during the initial phase of Overwatch League Season 1 and was their main tank. He used to main Winston, Reinhardt, and Orisa.

