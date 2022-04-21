5 Twitch streamer bans that made no sense at all

Twitch streamer bans are often considered to be a topic of debate. While the nature of the bans may sit well with some, others may consider it to be a harsh punishment for the content creator.

Twitch has often been accused of handing out excessive amounts of bans to its content creators and influencers. In this list, we will take a look at some prominent Twitch streamers that were banned from the platform for reasons that made no sense at all.

Top 5 Twitch streamer bans that were devoid of logic

5) Wismichu

Wismichu is a well-known Spanish Twitch streamer who was handed his third ban from the platform on February 28, 2022.

Fans were puzzled to see that no statement was issued by Twitch staff regarding the Spanish streamer's suspension.

Almost everyone in the initial reaction thread questioned Wismichu's suspension. Roughly 24 hours later, he was unbanned from the platform.

On February 4, he revealed that the had been banned from Twitch because he was browsing Reddit during the livestream and accidentally showed an NSFW image for a few seconds.

4) Gabepeixe

Gabriel "Gabepeixe" is a Brazilian Twitch content creator who was banned for a total of three days from the platform in September 2019.

The reason for his 3-day long suspension was because he showed an album cover-art for the English band Pink Floyd that showcased women covered in body paint.

The translation of the streamer's Twitter statement read:

"Guys passing by to let you know that twitch is going to plank me for 3 days because of a PICTURE from the PINKFLOYD album, which appeared during a video of a guy, and he's been live on twitch for 1 year and nothing ever happened. Anyway, just letting you know and apologizing."

The surprising part about Gabepeixe's ban was that the album cover was not shown on his Twitch channel, rather it was present in a video of another content creator that he had been viewing on his stream.

He apologized for this and was unbanned three days later.

3) TheGrefg

David "TheGrefg" is one of the most popular Spanish Fortnite streamers. He was banned from Twitch earlier this year.

The reason for his three-day-long ban was not initially made clear by the platform. Several speculative reasons started to pop up on social media platforms.

One of the reasons that was bought up during the streamer's ban phase was because TheGrefg criticized Twitch's suspension policy.

Community members speculated that Grefg spoke about former Twitch streamer Brunenger's indefinite ban, which resulted in him getting a ban hammer on his Twitch channel.

BEN @Ben9Arcangel @StreamerBans @TheGrefg Es por lo de Brunenger? O por otra cosa?, no creo que sea por su discusión de Twitter con otro streamer , no tendría sentido @StreamerBans @TheGrefg Es por lo de Brunenger? O por otra cosa?, no creo que sea por su discusión de Twitter con otro streamer , no tendría sentido

"Is it because of Brunenger? Or for something else? I don't think it's because of his Twitter discussion with another streamer, it wouldn't make sense."

"Twitch=Dictatorship. You think badly = Ban. A turnip sneaks in = Ban."

The popular Fortnite streamer was eventually unbanned on March 25, 2022.

2) STPeach

Lisa "STPeach" was recently banned on Twitch for seemingly wearing a Raven cosplay.

According to her, she had previously worn the same cosplay while playing Elden Ring on her stream. STPeach questioned Twitch's actions of banning her.

Peach 🌸 @STPeach Banned from twitch again.. for wearing a raven cosplay I’ve worn before and had absolutely no issues/bans, while playing elden ring the whole stream. Guess this means only one thing.. I’ll see you guys Wednesday Banned from twitch again.. for wearing a raven cosplay I’ve worn before and had absolutely no issues/bans, while playing elden ring the whole stream. Guess this means only one thing.. I’ll see you guys Wednesday https://t.co/l2BoQBp5fa

Her first ban revolved around the same topic when she cosplayed as an in-game character from the fighting game, Street Fighter, during a fundraising event. STPeach was banned twice in 2022.

Her second ban period was subsequently cut short, after which she hosted her livestream the following day on April 13, 2022.

1) Dr DisRespect

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect Champions Club,Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.-Dr Disrespect

Former Twitch streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" was once called the "Face of Twitch," but his mysterious ban from the livestreaming platform continues to be a topic of discussion.

On June 27, 2020, the streaming community was notified that Dr DisRespect had been indefinitely banned from Twitch. No reason was provided by the Twitch staff or the streamer himself.

Eventually, several speculative reasons started to surface when some well-known insiders and journalists mentioned that the Two-Time Champion's ban came directly from top Twitch executives.

Fast forward to 2022, Dr DisRespect's legal clash with Twitch finally came to a settlement when neither of the parties were accused of any wrongdoing.

The Doc remains banned on the platform and his situation will continue to stay as one of the biggest bans on Twitch that made no sense at all.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan