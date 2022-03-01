Popular Spanish Twitch streamer Wismichu banned, fans left confused

The latest streamer to be banned on Twitch is Wismichu, a popular Spanish streamer that has over ten-million followers across YouTube and Twitch.

Ismael "Wismichu" is one of the larger Spanish-speaking creators on the internet, with over one-billion views on his YouTube channel. He has had some controversies with another Spanish content creator named Dalas Review, who also has ten-million subscribers on YouTube.

Today, news of his ban was revealed by the automated Twitter account StreamerBans, giving no information besides the fact that he was indeed banned.

Wismichu banned on Twitch, fans question why

Without a statement from the streamer or any indication as to why the ban was put into effect, fans flocked to the tweet to see if anyone had the answers they needed.

However, it seems that everyone is clueless as to why the ban was placed. Usually, when a streamer is banned, some fans will have some ideas as to why, sharing their theories and sometimes even photos or videos of something that happened on the streamer's last broadcast.

With this ban, it seems no one can muster even a guess as to why the partnered streamer was banned today, leaving fans hopelessly confused. Most of the replies were just people asking why, hoping to receive an answer, while others seemed to take the opportunity to joke about the ban.

"Wtf what did he do now? Hahahaha"

"Context?" / "I'm showing my license to ask for context."

"Why was he banned?"

"XD moment"

"This is how it is celebrated at the Oblelisk!"

With an abundance of fans confused and no statement made by Wismichu yet, it seems like these fans will stay confused for the foreseeable future. Additionally, since no-one knows the reason for his ban, the amount of time served for the ban is also unknown, meaning that he could be banned for only one day or could be banned for several weeks. With everyone seemingly left in the dark about the situation, all fans can do is wait for an official statement.

