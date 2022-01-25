Spanish Twitch streamer ElXocas secures 1.2 million concurrent viewers during $100k Minecraft Squid Game event

Streamer Elxocas shared that today he had a peak of 1.2 million active viewers on his stream, making his stream the third highest watched in Twitch history

He announced the big news on Twitter, sharing his thanks to everyone who joined the stream and to everyone that organized the event he was participating in during his broadcast. He was streaming a competitive Minecraft game based around the hit Netflix show Squid Game, where players competed for a cash prize pool of $100 thousand dollars.

XOKAS @elxokas

Enhorabuena a todos los participantes por haber formado parte de esto, y gracias a @auronplay

Y por supuesto, gracias a todos los que os habéis pasado hoy. La mayor barbaridad de mi vida. Acabamos de hacer historia.Enhorabuena a todos los participantes por haber formado parte de esto, y gracias a @Rubiu5 @Komanch por haberlo organizado.Y por supuesto, gracias a todos los que os habéis pasado hoy. La mayor barbaridad de mi vida. Acabamos de hacer historia.Enhorabuena a todos los participantes por haber formado parte de esto, y gracias a @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch por haberlo organizado.Y por supuesto, gracias a todos los que os habéis pasado hoy. https://t.co/oBWei0faLZ

The tweet (and a reply he added under it) roughly translate to:

"The biggest moment of my life. We just made history. Congratulations to all the participants for having been part of this, and thanks to @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch for organizing it. And of course, thanks to all of you who stopped by today. And congratulations to @OllieGamerz for the win! And to all my other colleagues who did not win. <3"

Friends and fans congratulate ElXocas on his record breaking stream

Many friends and fans alike shared their overwhelming support for ElXocas, giving words of encouragement to the Spanish-speaking streamer:

"Congratulations, it's been amazing, you've given us all a great time"

Meg @_Megalia_ @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch La has jugado de 10. Mala suerte al final, pero el espectáculo que nos has dado es irrepetible. Gracias por inspirar tanto y felicidades!! No hay límite xokitas @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch La has jugado de 10. Mala suerte al final, pero el espectáculo que nos has dado es irrepetible. Gracias por inspirar tanto y felicidades!! No hay límite xokitas 💜💪

"You played it 10. Bad luck in the end, but the show you gave us is unrepeatable. Thank you for inspiring so much and congratulations!! There is no limit xokitas"

TroyMcClure @troymcclure248 @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch Lo conocí cuando anunciaron que iban a sacar wow classic en 2019 y míralo ahora @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch Lo conocí cuando anunciaron que iban a sacar wow classic en 2019 y míralo ahora https://t.co/IiNN2SOUzV

"I met him when they announced that they were going to release wow classic in 2019 and look now"

Danielillo @DaniJimenez360 @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch No podemos estar más orgullosos de ti, este día tenía que llegar antes o después. Desde tener algunos miles jugando al wow a verte llegar a 1.2M. En tu equipo siempre pedazo de vaca. Ni de coooooñaaa chavaaaaaal. @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch No podemos estar más orgullosos de ti, este día tenía que llegar antes o después. Desde tener algunos miles jugando al wow a verte llegar a 1.2M. En tu equipo siempre pedazo de vaca. Ni de coooooñaaa chavaaaaaal.

"We cannot be more proud of you, this day had to come sooner or later. From having a few thousand playing wow to seeing you reach 1.2M."

"You have made history. And you deserved it a long time ago. Congratulations, Xokitas."

TRESCO @trescoball @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay



congrats amigo, eres un puto animal🤫 @Komanch si perder significa esto, yo quiero perder todos los díascongrats amigo, eres un puto animal🤫 @elxokas @Rubiu5 @auronplay @Komanch si perder significa esto, yo quiero perder todos los díascongrats amigo, eres un puto animal🤫❤️

"If losing means this, I want to lose every day. Congrats friend, you are a f*cking animal."

"You are huge"

The outpouring of support and kind words from fans and fellow content creators is heartwarming to see, and many expressed that he deserves all the success he has received. With this stream cementing its place as the third most watched stream in Twitch's history, there may be a chance viewers will get to see ElXocas break more records in the future.

