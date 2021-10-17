Minecraft Live 2021 announces Seasonal Adventures for Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft's dungeon-crawling spinoff Minecraft Dungeons is receiving a new content update and rewards system thanks to the upcoming Seasonal Adventures update; according to Mojang during Minecraft Live 2021.

Though the main storyline of Minecraft Dungeons may be finished for all intents and purposes, the game's replay value is likely to be enhanced thanks to Seasonal Adventures. It will allow heroes to reap new rewards and meet new challenges upon release this December.

The rewards themselves will be contained in what Mojang coined "seasonal progression." There are free and paid premium tracks for a hero's progression; operating much-like the battle pass system made famous by games such as Fortnite.

Minecraft Dungeons: Seasonal progression and new area - Tower

In addition to the new seasonal rewards, players will have access to a new single-player rogue-like area (Image via Mojang).

In order to secure the rewards for seasonal progression, heroes will need to play through Minecraft Dungeons' areas. They will need to accomplish challenges put forth by Seasonal Adventures in order to accrue Adventure Points, which unlocks parts of the progression system.

The content unlocked for heroes includes cosmetics, emotes, and even more; according to Mojang at Minecraft Live 2021. Similar to Microsoft's Halo: The Master Chief Collection, players who miss certain rewards during a given season will be able to use their Adventure Points to unlock rewards from previous seasons.

Minecraft Dungeons @dungeonsgame Heroes, the adventure continues! Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons! Advance through an all-new progression system to earn pets, flairs, emotes and skins!Coming December, reach new heights during Cloudy Climb – Dungeons’ first Seasonal Adventure! #CloudyClimb Heroes, the adventure continues! Seasonal Adventures are coming to Dungeons! Advance through an all-new progression system to earn pets, flairs, emotes and skins!Coming December, reach new heights during Cloudy Climb – Dungeons’ first Seasonal Adventure!#CloudyClimb https://t.co/VsQJXBMcxf

Minecraft players who are looking for a more hardcore Dungeons experience may also be delighted at the inclusion of the Tower: A single-player area that gives players a brand new blank character to progress with.

Players will proceed through the many levels of the tower, pillaging gear and enchantments for their hero within the tower. However, once players complete the tower, they can retrieve benefits for their standard Minecraft Dungeons character outside of the Tower.

To give the area a bit of a rogue-like twist, Mojang will update the seed of the Tower every two weeks; providing an entirely new set of floors to explore. New seeds will bring new mobs to take down and new rewards to gain. As such, Minecraft Dungeons heroes will likely want to take advantage of the Tower as much as they can, to pump up their main character outside of it.

With so much content coming to Minecraft Dungeons, there's no doubt that the game's replayability has been dealt a significant boon; expanding the game's lifespan even among dedicated players.

The new features may even draw some new players into Minecraft Dungeons, players that hadn't considered the game before. Time will tell, but heroes won't have to wait long, as the first season of Seasonal Adventures called "Cloudy Climb" will be dropping in December.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan