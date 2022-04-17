"Absolute f***ing s*y boys": xQc lashes out against the Spanish Twitch Rivals team

The American team for Twitch Rivals was headed by team captain Jeremy "Disguised Toast," while Felix "xQc" was one of its biggest members.

As the massive event continued for the third day, Felix started to reach his boiling point as he lashed out against the Spanish Twitch Rivals team.

By expressing his frustration regarding certain actions exhibited by the Spanish side, xQc vented by calling out the competing team members:

"Absolute f***ing s*y boys! Christ, they're so f***ing stupid!"

xQc loses it while playing the $100,000 Rust tournament during Twitch Rivals

The $100,000 Twitch Rivals tournament featuring the survival game Rust has been a huge hit. The two opposing factions, the North American and the Spanish teams, have been trying to outplay one another in a variety of ways.

Things rather took an interesting turn when the Spanish team resorted to cheating on April 15, 2022. Their antics led the developers of the game to throw shade at the Spanish team for exploiting the "no base-breaking rule."

Disguised Toast can be seen reacting to the developer's address in the clip below:

Fast-forward to today, the former Overwatch professional player started to sound a bit frustrated during the playthrough of the tournament.

As the members of the NA team conversed and laid out their thoughts regarding the Spanish and LATAM team's unprofessional behavior, xQc unloaded his anger by saying:

"They could literally log in during their prime time when we are all asleep, grind for materials and loot, and prepare a plan, they could literally raid our base in the last three hours and get free 100 thousand dollars."

He continued to vent by stating:

"But instead, they go to Twitter, cry to the admins, cry in chat, crying in stream and making little meetings about quitting like b****es. Who the f**k raised these suck a**!"Absolute f***ing s*y boys! Christ, they're so f***ing stupid!"

After listening to the enraged streamer, most of the team members started to laugh and many of them agreed with what the Canadian content creator had to say.

The small, yet aggressive rant against the opposing team came to a close and the North American team planned how to move ahead and conquer the $100,000 tournament.

Fans react to the streamer's strong rant against the Spanish Twitch Rivals team

A thread on LSF featuring this clip attracted more than 80 comments in the first couple of hours. Many viewers agreed with the streamer's strong comments against the competing team.

A few were amazed to see how the FPS gamer was not the "villain" of the event.

Reddit reacts to the streamer's comment (Image via LivestreamFail)

Many suggested that Twitch should organize an NA versus EU tournament instead of NA vs LATAM.

A Reddit user questioned the team's leadership qualities.

At the time of writing this, xQc continued to play Rust and had been streaming for more than 12 hours. The outcome of the $100,000 will be revealed as soon as April 16, which happens to be the final day of this massive tournament.

