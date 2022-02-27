"Are you serious?!": Erobb221 seemingly neglected by Twitch Rivals after placing first in Mario Kart tournament

Streamer Erobb221 felt like he was being completely ignored after competing in a Twitch Rivals Mario Kart Tournament. Even though he placed first overall, his name was seldom mentioned by the casters throughout the stream.

Eric "Erobb221" is a popular variety Twitch streamer who is also the older brother of the famous League of Legends streamer Tyler1. Erobb has been preparing for this tournament for the last few days, honing his Mario Kart skills by playing the game nonstop.

His efforts paid off as he placed first overall in the tournament. The moment he saw the results, he was thrilled. The streamer jumped out of his chair and strut around his room in glee.

"Woooooo!! Let's go, baby! Yessir!"

(WARNING: The clip below is very loud in the beginning.)

Erobb221 displeased with Twitch Rivals

While Erobb was excitedly celebrating his victory, the casters who were giving live commentary over the event started listing the winners and how much money would be donated to the charities of choice. However, the first sentence was nearly inaudible while the streamer was screaming.

"Erobb actually going to come in first after the team prizing, and the individual prizing. We're gonna see Void with three-thousand, Mr. Llama with thirty-one-hundred, some excellent performances from everybody here securing at least fifteen-hundred to a charity of their choice."

After feeling that he was left out of the listing of the winners, he became a bit upset, saying that the caster wont even say his name.

"They won't say my name, they won't say my name."

Another caster spoke up and started talking about the second-place winner, sharing her joy that the competitor was able to rise through the ranks after a few bad races.

"Yeah, and I love that Mr. Llama improved over the course of the tournament today, and ended up being able to secure three-thousand one-hundred dollars for charity. Like, that's the second most amount of money, that's incredible!"

After listening to the caster compliment the second-place winner without saying anything about him clinching the first spot, Erobb became even more upset, sharing that the event was "cringe."

"Know what, I'm just gonna say this is cringe as hell, this is cringe as f*ck. At first, I didn't care. This is cringe as f*ck, what the hell are they doing?"

While he was ranting about his opinion, the casters continued their conversation about the winners, with one mentioning Erobb221 by congratulating him on his win.

"Yeah, being on the winning team both times definitely made a big difference, you love to see it there. Erobb also getting to be on the winning team both times, and being a big part in that winning happen, so well done to him. Shoutouts to Erobb for securing the bag."

When Erobb stopped talking, all he heard was the commentator saying, "Getting to be on the winning team," which caused him to become even more upset.

""Erobb getting to be on the winning team both times?!" Are you serious?! What the f*ck?!"

Viewers react to Erobb's issue with Twitch Rivals

While this situation of the casters allegedly ignoring Erobb221 could be chalked-up to the latter not hearing anyone over himself, viewers on Reddit who watched the event opined that he was neglected at various moments across the stream, with some theorizing why.

Erobb's reaction following the announcement of the results elicited an intriguing debate on Reddit. With that being said, the streamer's efforts paid off as he earned a well-deserved win.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul