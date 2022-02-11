"I take pride in that": Erobb talks about the message he wants delivered through his livestreams

During his latest stream, Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb" mentioned that a college student reached out to him for help regarding a project. The project was on analyzing a creator and the student chose Erobb as his muse.

Throughout the interview, the student established the theme of "redemption" within his project. Most of his questions were based around Erobb's growth as a content creator and a person.

The streamer discussed how his livestreams were catered towards a certain kind of community and how he took pride in that exclusivity.

"I take pride in that."

Erobb talks about his streams and the message he wants delivered through them

For the final question, the student asked Erobb if there was a message he was trying to get across through his streams or if he was trying to influence people in some sort of way. The streamer clarified that he doesn't have a message that he is trying to get across because he enjoys streaming as an activity for his pleasure.

Building onto that answer, Erobb talks about the content of his stream. He described it as a place where everything is joked about, making it sensitive for a few viewers. He talked about his belief that several people would be offended by the way he conducts his streams and Twitch chat.

"I do think, nowadays, a lot of people don't do streams like this, where you can just come on and s***talk with people and not everyone's f****** offended all the time. "

However, he talked about it with a sense of pride. He stated that he was proud to have created a space for people to let loose and banter amongst each other, as compared to the relatively tight-wound community available on other streams.

"I take pride in that. I don't like give a message out to people but I take pride in being able to have a place where people can come and s***talk and banter with each other, and not everyone is f****** offended all the time. I like that, like, it's cool."

He pointed out that the content of his stream, and his jokes, are often considered objectionable. To be able to sit through his sense of humor requires a viewer to have a thick skin.

"Cause most people couldn't handle like five seconds of the banter that happens here."

Erobb, however, explained that he understood why people would not be able to handle the atmosphere of his livestreams. He talked about how the topics him and his viewers often made light of would be the insecurities of others.

Erobb claimed that his streams were not a place for someone who would easily be offended at others picking on them.

"And they do go far as f*** sometimes, and I understand how people can't handle it. Like, it makes perfect sense. Who wants to come on stream and, I mean, all your insecurities are f******, everyone's picking on them. No one wants that."

He concluded by stating that he was proud of his ability to not be bothered by issues, and be able to move on.

"It's hard for a lot of people, but I take pride in being able to handle that s*** and not caring about it, and just move on and just banter and joke around about it."

The interviewers summarized his answer, speculating that Erobb's message was to provide his viewers with a space to de-stress and loosen up their minds.

Fans respond to Erobb's message

Viewers seemed impressed by Erobb's answer throughout the interview. As the clip circulated through Reddit, a few fans lovingly mocked Erobb while others wholeheartedly supported his views.

The entire interview provided Erobb's viewers with an insight into his mind and his perception of them.

