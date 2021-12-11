"Can't talk to strangers": Erobb gets an unexpected response from his Fortnite teammate

Fortnite streamers often have some of the most bizarre experiences while playing the game, and Twitch streamer Erobb recently faced one such situation. The streamer was playing Fortnite on livestream, when he asked a player on his team if they could hear the streamer. However, the response that he received not only stunned the streamer, but also left him in splits.

It turns out that his teammate was actually a young child, who was very strict with his rules of "Stranger Danger."

"Can't talk to strangers."

Erobb gets a hilarious response from his teammate while streaming Fortnite

Fortnite has a fanbase that has players as young as 8 years of age. Naturally, the team matching does not take place based on age, but that of skill. In one such game of Fortnite, Erobb got paired with a Fortnite player who was a young boy, approximately 8 or 9 years of age. The child seemed to have his "Stranger Danger" priorities set straight, as he refused to speak with the older man, even if he was a prominent Twitch streamer. It is also highly likely that since the child was really small, he had never even heard of the streamer, thereby making him just a random stranger on the internet.

While Erobb burst out laughing at the child's response, the child could be heard whispering, asking someone beside him to be quiet, which was followed by,

"I can mute him."

Not only the streamer, but his chat also found the incident rather funny, stating that Erobb got "DonoWalled" by small children playing Fortnite.

As expected, the clip made its way into the subreddit of r/LiveStreamFails, where many people praised the child for his "Stranger Danger" radar, saying that his parents had taught him well. Others also applauded him for not speaking to the stranger, saying it was completely natural for the child to refrain from speaking to older people on the internet while playing a game.

The incident was hilarious for Erobb's fans. However, the child's sense of "Stranger Danger" is truly applaudable, and it is commendable that the child was very upfront about it.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider