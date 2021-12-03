"There's a whole new human": xQc's wholesome reaction to the growth of Erobb221's daughter

Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a very wholesome reaction upon seeing Eric Lamont "Erobb221" Robbins Jr.'s child.

Erobb221, commonly referred to as Erobb, occasionally brings his daughter Emmy to his streams to say hi to the camera before going off to do her own thing. He did the same recently and after seeing her, xQc had a moment of realization regarding her growth.

xQc unable to comprehend how Erobb's daughter Emmy grew over the years

xQc has seen Erobb's daughter from time to time over the years, starting from the year of her birth. During his latest stream, Erobb brought her to wave hello to his viewers.

xQc watched a clip of the moment and was taken aback by how much she had grown since the first time he saw her.

"Wait.. wait. How do humans grow so fast cause, guys, I feel like when he had his baby it's been like - it's been such a (short amount of) time. I feel like I didn't move - like, my life hasn't -"

Lengyel paused for a bit, attempting to collect his thoughts. He then continued,

"I haven't grown as an adult, I didn't do s*** with my life and now there's a whole new human. Look how big this human is now."

Viewers laughed at his innocent reaction. Although simplistic in nature, those who have the privilege of seeing a relative's or close friend's child grow throughout the years will relate to this feeling.

Erobb often brings his daughter to his streams, and she ends up creating unintentionally funny moments, such as the time she called her father a "loser" on stream.

Later during xQc's same stream, he reacted to an article that spoke about Erobb's brother Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp, under which he found some hilarious comments that attempted to shade the League of Legends streamer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

xQc wasn't having any of it, however, immediately clapping back against the malicious commenter.

Edited by Sabine Algur