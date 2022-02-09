Ninja spotted drinking GFUEL with Red Bull branding removed from his setup

Ninja has been seen consuming the energy drink GFUEL on stream, causing fans to speculate about his sponsorship with Red Bull.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the most well-known names in the gaming scene, becoming massively popular through his exploits in the battle-royale title Fortnite.

During his recent streams, fans noticed that he wasn't drinking his usual choice Red Bull, and instead went for the gamer-oriented energy drink GFUEL. Added to this, he has been streaming in a new house in Florida with no Red Bull branding to be seen.

Esports commentator Jake Lucky also brought forward that he is no longer mentioned on Red Bull's site, adding more speculation as to whether the sponsorship contract has ended.

Openly drinking GFUEL and complimenting them on stream, no Red Bull branding on new setup, and no longer mentioned on Red Bull's site Ninja no longer with Red Bull?Openly drinking GFUEL and complimenting them on stream, no Red Bull branding on new setup, and no longer mentioned on Red Bull's site Ninja no longer with Red Bull? 👀Openly drinking GFUEL and complimenting them on stream, no Red Bull branding on new setup, and no longer mentioned on Red Bull's site https://t.co/CUehQKQyRw

While brand deals being negotiated or dropped are certainly not anything new, this specific one with Red Bull is special. His entire streaming room at his Illinois residence is completely covered with Red Bull branding, including a very visible mini-fridge packed full of Red Bull.

The room was crafted specifically for him by Red Bull in 2018, and has been the centerpiece for his streams. Therefore, if this speculation is true, his streaming room may have to be redone almost completely.

While Ninja is at his Florida home, fans have started asking questions as to why his new setup has no Red Bull branding, theorizing that his contract has run its course.

N @nicoIems @kashiuser @Ninja He didn’t change the room? The left one is at his house in Chicago and the right one is the new house in Florida…he probably won’t be at the Florida house as much so why have this massive setup for a side house? @kashiuser @Ninja He didn’t change the room? The left one is at his house in Chicago and the right one is the new house in Florida…he probably won’t be at the Florida house as much so why have this massive setup for a side house?

Naaackers @Naaackers @JakeSucky Also he streaming not in the reb bull dojo? @JakeSucky Also he streaming not in the reb bull dojo?

use code"Remotehal0"#ad @Remotehalo @JakeSucky redbull ninja dojo gone as well mostly cuz he fell off and redbull doesnt want him anymore , not surprised!!!!!!! @JakeSucky redbull ninja dojo gone as well mostly cuz he fell off and redbull doesnt want him anymore , not surprised!!!!!!!

itzpanick @nllck409 @JakeSucky Looking wayyyy to into this. Sponsorships get negotiated or end and new ones show up. It’s not that deep @JakeSucky Looking wayyyy to into this. Sponsorships get negotiated or end and new ones show up. It’s not that deep

While using a new setup and consuming a competing brand's product doesn't necessarily mean that his contract is over, it's not hard to see why fans are speculating so heavily.

His brand has been closely tied to Red Bull for over three years, so for him to suddenly start drinking GFUEL and not have any Red Bull branding on anything certainly raises eyebrows.

Whether the deal is over or not can't be confirmed, as Ninja and Red Bull haven't made statements on the subject, leaving speculating fans wanting more information.

So is Red Bull done with Ninja, or is this just his fans looking too much into everything he does on stream? Will GFUEL announce a partnership with the streamer, or is this all just a big misunderstanding?

