"Thank you Tfue": Ninja and Tfue have seemingly squashed their beef, interact on Twitter

Tyler "Ninja" and Turner "Tfue" have seemingly put an end to their beef stemming from back in 2020. In a recent Twitter post by Tyler, the creator seemed to praise Turner, who responded warmly.

With no public resolution to their fight, it seems the pair have set aside their differences and made them up in private.

"Happy to be here in Florida. Thank you @Tfue."

Ninja jokingly shades Cloakzy in the video, drawing laughter from TimTheTatman

The recent Twitter interactions between Tyler and Tfue have shocked many, who many had assumed to still be estranged to a certain degree.

In a video posted to Tyler's official Twitter account, the content creator can be seen ready to "cheers" with Timothy "TimTheTatman" and Dennis "Cloakzy," giving the following toast:

"This is a massive shoutout, we're here in Florida,.. I just want to give a big shoutout to the boy, uh, Turner, Tfue because without him... Dennis wouldn't be here and he wouldn't have his career so. So, cheers to Turner the man, dude, thank you so much for making Dennis' career, so."

The statement had TimTheTatman immediately keeling over from laughter, overcome with emotion from Tyler's statement. Meanwhile, Cloakzy stood still, wordlessly smiling at Tyler, who had just roasted him.

The post was uploaded to Tyler's Twitter account, tagging Tfue in the caption. The latter ended up quote-tweeting the video, sending a few words of welcome towards him. Tyler had arrived in Florida, where Tfue currently resides.

Followers react to Ninja's and Tfue's interaction

Many seemed surprised that the two were openly talking, not knowing they had made up behind-the-scenes.

Jacky Chan @YaBoiJackyChan ‍ @Tfue Wait what I swear there was beef between you guys @Tfue Wait what I swear there was beef between you guys 😟😵‍💫💀

What happened between Cloakzy, Tfue and Ninja?

Cloakzy, Tyler and Tfue have all gained popularity from Fortnite, with Cloakzy and Tfue previously being a competitive trio with Thomas "72hours." They (along with other Fortnite professionals) are considered rivals.

The trio split in September 2019 after a miscommunication regarding a sponsorship they took on that turned into public beef, with Cloakzy and 72hours siding against Tfue. However, they've reconciled since the incident.

Ninja @Ninja I have no interest in fighting you @TTfue . I don’t hate you, I don’t want you to fail, but I also don’t appreciate you using my twitter being hacked as a publicity stunt. It was a breach in privacy which nobody deserve to deal with, your making it worse for me and helping him. I have no interest in fighting you @TTfue . I don’t hate you, I don’t want you to fail, but I also don’t appreciate you using my twitter being hacked as a publicity stunt. It was a breach in privacy which nobody deserve to deal with, your making it worse for me and helping him.

Tyler and Tfue previously had beef after Tfue responded via YouTube video to a tweet sent through Tyler's Twitter account by a hacker. After his Twitter account was recovered, Tyler clarified that he did not want to "fight" Tfue as the hacked tweet had claimed and stated he was upset at Tfue spinning the situation into a "publicity stunt."

Edited by Srijan Sen