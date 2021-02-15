Tfue follows Ninja to become 2nd Twitch streamer to hit 10 million followers on Twitch 

Tfue has finally gone over the 10 million follower mark on Twitch, making him the second most followed Twitch channel ever.

TFue realized his victory over a Twitch stream while playing Minecraft and chugged two beers before going back to playing his game.

He posted a tweet about it but hasn't been very vocal since. The streamers that have a lot of followers don't usually speak about beating each other or making it a competition.

TFue may be the second most followed channel, but he is still 6.7 million followers behind Ninja. It will take a long time for him to reach Ninja's level. Shroud could also beat Ninja before TFue because he is only a little over one million below TFue.

TFue came into popularity as a skilled Fortnite gamer. He joined FaZe clan because to achieve consistent victory royales. His skills have helped push FaZe Clan really far.

FaZe Clan has attracted a lot of controversy regarding the treatment of its members. Many streamers left, including TFue. TFue decided that he could do better on his own. He even sued the group over the situation.

TFue has been plagued by controversy since he started

Many streamers would feel low because of the controversy surrounding them, but TFue has come out unscathed. Even the many Twitch bans he has received have not stopped him. He seems to be immune to all the negative press.

In case you guys missed the news, the Tfue vs FaZe lawsuit was settled following significant blows to FaZe's case ahead of trial. The agreement ends Tfue's time with FaZe, making him eligible to accept another contract with an organisation should he wish. pic.twitter.com/5I4QyxVf6Q — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) August 26, 2020

He no longer plays the game that brought him both fame and contention. TFue is fine playing games like Call of Duty and Minecraft. Ninja, Shroud, and TFue have found their way to popularity by being diverse with their games.

TFue does not stream Fortnite, unlike other banned FaZe Clan members.

FaZe clan members are known for their Fornite bans. TFue was banned for selling and buying Epic Games accounts. TFue played on a different account for a while but stopped shortly after. This is a clear violation of Fornite's terms of service.

FaZe Jarvis was banned for cheating a year after TFue was banned. The FaZe clan seems to be encouraging FaZe Jarvis to try and stream Fortnite every despite the ban. FaZe Jarvis even posts videos to YouTube of him playing the game in order to mock Epic.

It has made many fans wonder if FaZe actively encourages breaking Epic Games' rules for clout.

