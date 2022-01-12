"Changed the password": Erobb221 narrates the story of when xQc borrowed his League of Legends account

Twitch streamer Erobb recently shared a hilarious experience he had when he gave Twitch powerhouse xQc access to his League of Legends account. He perfectly mimicked xQc's accent while speaking about the incident which obviously made his narrative a lot funnier.

However, he explained how one of the first things that xQc did after gaining access to his League of Legends account was to change his password.

"That b**ch changed the password on it. This was four years ago."

Erobb revealed how xQc "borrowed" his League of Legends account four years ago

During a recent livestream, Erobb recounted the story of how xQc had taken his League of Legends account about four years ago. The streamer also revealed that he never got the account back from xQc, since the Juicer simply went ahead and changed the account's password.

The League of Legends streamer hilariously brought it up by saying:

"Do you guys know that xQc borrowed my account one time?"

The Twitch streamer explained how they were at an event when xQc appeared and said that he needed a League of Legends account since his account got banned. He asked Erobb if he had an account, to which the streamer responded in the affirmative.

"Gave it to him, and then I never saw the account again."

The Twitch streamer also explained that the account that xQc borrowed from him was his primary League account, making the account's loss much more substantial for him. However, fans still found the incident hilarious, especially with the League of Legends streamer's impeccable impersonation of xQc.

However, some people had some very valid questions regarding why the veteran streamer did not just ask for his account back or change the password back, since he had access to the email account that was linked to the League of Legends account.

Despite the fact that the streamer could have simply changed his password back, the incident was a rather funny one for his fans to hear, and fits xQc's regular shenanigans perfectly.

Although the Juicer has not responded to the Twitch streamer's recollection of the incident yet, fans can be sure to hear his thoughts on the incident when he comes across the video clip on Reddit soon enough.

Edited by Atul S