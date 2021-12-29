"Say loser": Erobb221 gets roasted by daughter during attempt to coach her words on Twitch stream

Twitch streamer Eric “Erobb221” Lamont Robbins Jr. was hilariously trolled by his infant daughter during a recent Twitch stream.

Erobb221 was in the middle of a just chatting Twitch stream. While engaging with his viewers, he decided to ask his daughter to say the word “loser.”

Erobb221 asked his daughter to say “loser” multiple times without getting a response. The streamer’s daughter kept quiet but eventually pointed to him and repeatedly said, “dada.”

Erobb221 was earlier trolled by his daughter during a February 2021 stream. The streamer had come across an old clip where viewers could hear the interaction between him and his daughter. His viewers were left tearing up with laughter as Erobb221’s daughter seemed to have called him a “loser.”

However, this time, Erobb221 wanted to prove that his daughter wasn’t calling him a “loser.” To do so, the streamer encouraged her to say “loser” multiple times:

“Can you say loser? Say loser. Loser.”

However, his daughter stayed silent and blankly stared at the streamer in response. She eventually uttered the word “dada” multiple times. Erobb221 decided to immediately take her off the camera and walked to one side of the room. However, his viewers could still hear his daughter continuously uttering “dada” in the background.

It appears that Erobb221’s infant daughter was deliberately trying to troll him. The incident proved to be more hilarious than the previous one when the streamer’s daughter had seemingly uttered “loser” just once. This time around, she initially refused to say the same word despite being asked by her father multiple times.

Instead, she said “dada” towards the end, seemingly signifying that Erobb221 was a loser. Of course, his daughter is too young and did not have any idea that she had trolled her father. Erobb221 was not concerned and seemed to enjoy spending time with his daughter.

Erobb221 is a just chatting streamer who regularly plays various games such as God of War, Minecraft, CS: GO and League of Legends. The streamer currently has 350k followers on Twitch along with more than 2.3k subscribers.

