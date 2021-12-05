“I have 7 banned accounts in League” xQc reveals that he sometimes throws games while playing League of Legends

During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel revealed that he sometimes “throws games” while playing League of Legends online.

xQc is a former Overwatch professional who has played for multiple popular organizations such as Gladiators Legion and Dallas Fuel. The streamer regularly plays League of Legends online, where he sometimes teams up with gamers who are obviously not as skilled as him.

As a result, xQc tends to be in situations where he has to play out of his skin in order to help his team win. The streamer claimed that he sometimes “throws games” deliberately when he thinks his team does not deserve to win.

xQc @xQc NEXT TIME I STREAM THIS LEAGUE OF LEGENDS CURSED ASS GAME I SWEAR IM GETTING A 40 WINSTREAK UNTIL DIAMOND IM NOT EVEN KIDDING NEXT TIME I STREAM THIS LEAGUE OF LEGENDS CURSED ASS GAME I SWEAR IM GETTING A 40 WINSTREAK UNTIL DIAMOND IM NOT EVEN KIDDING

xQc claims he deliberately throws games while playing League of Legends

xQc was playing Mario Kart 8 during the livestream when he began talking about throwing games deliberately. The streamer claimed to have a total of seven banned League of Legends accounts due to his habit of throwing games. xQc said that he does so whenever he feels his teammates are not doing well:

“Sometimes, when I am playing League, if I am losing my lane — and I was really good at League — if I feel like my team didn’t do good to win the game, I just throw the game, f**k it. I have seven banned accounts in League, and if I play in my lane right, and I got camped, and if my team was doing bad, and if we are winning the game, I just pull the s**t.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

xQc claimed that he was good enough at League of Legends to win games single-handedly. However, the streamer suggested that he simply does not want to help gamers win when they aren’t doing their jobs properly:

“F**k it dude. I don’t want to win the game, with these m****r-f***ers. If I focus, then I will win the game, but they do not deserve the win.”

Of course, while his attitude is questionable, winning League of Legends games online can be extremely difficult without proper teammates who cover their respective lanes. xQc simply does not want to be left doing all of the work, and rather prefers to lose, in such situations.

