"No one got to watch!" - Sodapoppin reveals how xQc lost $100K in 4 minutes

xQc is known to be a huge gambling enthusiast, even having promoted gambling streams in the past. However, during a recent stream, Sodapoppin recounted a story of when Felix "xQc" Lengyel blew away a whopping $100K in 4 minutes while he was gambling.

However, Sodapoppin seemed more hurt by the fact that nobody could even watch this incident take place, since it happened so quickly.

Sodapoppin explained how xQc blew so much money in a few minutes

On a recent livestream, Sodapoppin was recounting stories of when he was hanging out with several streamers, including the likes of xQc, Nickmercs, and others. He explained that they were at a casino, where xQc waited for 8 hours to get the sum of $100,000.

"xQc spent at least eight hours waiting around, trying to get money. After getting his money, he gambled for four minutes. One hundred thousand dollars!"

It was clear that xQc had lost all the money that he had patiently waited for. But what baffled Sodapoppin more than anything was that it took xQc a mere four minutes to blow all the money that he had spent eight hours waiting for.

"Can you imagine, like yeah, oh my god it's like a 100K, but for him, it's the fact that he spent eight hours getting the money, only to lose it in four minutes."

He explained how all the streamers were furious with xQc, but it was mainly because nobody even got to watch xQc gamble away all his money.

"Dude we were all so mad at him. xQc was all like, 'I'm gonna gamble this much,' and we're all excited to watch, like, 'Let's watch the Juicer,' like 100 grand. NO ONE GOT TO WATCH!"

Sodapoppin explained how he was at a different table when Nickmercs came to inform him that xQc finally got the money, but by the time they reached the 'Juicer,' he had already lost all the money. Naturally, no one even got to watch him gamble, which was the main motive in the first place.

While such a sum of money is huge for common people, it might not have been that big of a deal for Twitch's biggest star, considering that he can make up the loss with a single stream. Despite this, the incident was rather hilarious to hear from Sodapoppin.

