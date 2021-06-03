xQc says he is done with gambling on stream

Felix “xQc” Lengyel revealed that he is “absolutely done” engaging in gambling streams on Twitch.

xQc started hosting gambling streams under the “Slots” category after getting permanently banned on the NoPixel GTA RP server on May 23rd. He would bet money on various casino gambling sites and regularly register more than 130k viewers on stream.

However, while xQc’s gambling streams were gaining popularity, the streamer revealed that he was getting “addicted to gambling.” This comes as a sudden change of path, as xQc recently claimed that he “does not care” about the criticism. Regardless, the streamer said he would not host gambling streams again.

xQc calls it quits with gambling streams

xQc recently appeared on Ludwig Ahgren’s Twitch-couples version of the “Newlyweds” game show with Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris. Sodapoppin spent years of his streaming career hosting gambling streams on Twitch and would often bet thousands of dollars daily. xQc was criticized for hosting gambling streams, but he fired back sternly.

I am fully of the attitude that gambling is a hobby that most enjoy responsibly. But I am also of the attitude that having an influencer over young children constantly winning and over-sensationalising slots is dangerous and posits many potential harms.



When I clicked on his Twitch I did not get an indication that his stream was for “mature audiences” so there’s no gating here. He’s also glamorising, and using sponsorship and hype to promote gambling (hark back to the days of when CS:GO became skin-roulette for ages)



xQc’s VOD from a while ago has over 3.2 million (!!) views. He has over 100,000 concurrents watching him play slots, spinning upwards of $160 a second and ending with large balances and ‘big jackpot wins’.



Finance and Esports writer Ollie Ring has raised questions over the legality of gambling streams, especially under Texas state law, where xQc currently lives. Ring said xQc’s streams had a good chance of “influencing part of his young community” in developing a gambling addiction.

Regardless, it seems as if the streamer is done with gambling streams for now because he was feeling addicted. During the most recent live stream, xQc said,

“We’re not doing gambling. I’m done with it. I’m absolutely done with it. I get addicted to things very, very easily. I noticed that my brain is kind of going crazy so I have to stop.”

According to Twitch Tracker, xQc last hosted a gambling stream under the “Slots” category on June 1st. As can be seen in the picture above, the streamer registered more than 116k viewers on average and had a maximum viewership of more than 166k viewers on his gambling streams. Despite the success, it seems unlikely that xQc will be hosting gambling streams again.

