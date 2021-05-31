Shroud calls xQc viewers “leeches,” says they're the reason behind his GTA RP NoPixel perma ban

During a recent live stream, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek went on a rant against Felix "xQc" Lengyel's viewers, and suggested they are the reason he got permanently banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server.

xQc was permanently suspended from the server for a fifth time on May 23rd. The streamer was involved in multiple cop-related incidents and killed off the in-game character of fellow streamer Bob “PENTA.”

As the years go by and RP becomes more mainstream playing actual characters has become so difficult. People really only wanna watch friends rob banks with each other and zero conflict. Anything else is met with feelings of personal attacks and drama. This shit sucks. — PENTA (@PENTA_live) May 23, 2021

PENTA had suggested after the incident that he and other creators were “scared” to report xQc despite the streamer breaking server rules. xQc later apologized to PENTA, and the two have since made up.

BREAKING: According to the official Discord + a couple of posts from the admins on forums, xQc appears to be permanently banned on NoPixel. We do not have confirmed proof from him yet, but the evidence seems pretty damning as it stands. Stay tuned for more news. pic.twitter.com/rGtWIuBvIY — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 23, 2021

Some of xQc’s fans were also guilty of causing a DDoS attack on the NoPixel server, something the streamer went on a rant against during another live stream. Regardless, Shroud alsspoke outed about the incident and blamed xQc’s fans for the permanent ban.

Shroud blames xQc’s viewers for his permanent ban on the GTA RP NoPixel server

xQc has now received 5 permanent bans on the NoPixel server, with the fifth one confirmed to be his last. xQc’s character "Jean-Pierre Baptiste" has been listed as dead and is said to have killed himself by jumping off a building near the Pillbox Medical Center. xQc’s time on the GTA RP NoPixel server has been highly entertaining, but it seems to have come to an end.

During a recent live stream, Shroud became the latest content creator to talk about xQc’s rather toxic community:

“It’s part of the reason why xQc got perma-banned on NoPixel. Whether xQc did something wrong or didn’t, doesn’t matter. The main points is, he has so many viewers, they are just a bunch of f***ing leeches. They are just stuck to the person, and they will do anything and everything to get any kind of clout, any form of reaction, and that is just annoying as s**t.”

xQc later reacted to Shroud’s thoughts on the matter and said that he agreed with some of his claims. Shroud also made the following claims about xQc:

“xQc is not the type of person who remains calm. He is gonna break.”

Shroud, towards the beginning of April, had suggested that creators have to “actively try to get banned” in order to get suspended from the NoPixel server.

Shroud appears to have changed his opinion to some extent, and believes that xQc’s community also played a role in his permanent suspension.

As mentioned above, xQc himself went on a rant against some of his viewers during a recent stream. Some of his viewers had caused the server to shut down temporarily, and claimed that they would not unblock it unless xQc’s ban was revoked. The streamer went on a lengthy rant, and said that some of his viewers were making the entire community “look bad.”

The streamer also later apologized to PENTA, and the two creators appear to have made up.

While all of the suspensions were a result of xQc’s own antics, his fans have also been guilty of reacting in a toxic manner.