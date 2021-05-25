xQc responds to his fans who DDoS'ed NoPixel GTA RP sever

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel went on a rant against some of his viewers who caused a DDoS attack on NoPixel’s 3.0 GTA RP server.

xQc wads recently permanently banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server. The streamer’s in-game character “Jean-Pierre Baptiste” had yet another altercation with the in-game cops during his latest GTA RP stream.

Some xQc fans caused a DDoS attack on the server, which resulted in Tim “Tinmac” not being able to access it for some time. When xQc saw the clip, he was displeased and said that a few of his fans are making his entire community look bad.

xQc goes on rant against fans who caused NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server to crash temporarily

xQc was banned permanently from the server on May 23rd, 2021. This is his fifth overall ban. Most of his previous bans were also marked “permanent” initially. During his most recent GTA RP stream, xQc had allegedly unlocked another player's handcuffs while being handcuffed himself. Additionally, he also killed a cop later.

xQc has said that he is permanently banned from the server this time around. The streamer suggested that he wasn’t fit for role-playing his specific character but said that he enjoyed the overall experience.

"I'm not really mad and I deserve to be banned, I f****n love roleplay and honestly I'm going to miss it a lot because it's all I care about, but it is what it is, and you know move on man, things happen. "

However, some of his viewers decided that they did not want to move on. xQc came across a clip in which popular Twitch streamer Tinmac could be seen struggling to join the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server. He eventually received a message that said the server would not be unblocked until xQc’s permanent ban was revoked.

BREAKING: According to the official Discord + a couple of posts from the admins on forums, xQc appears to be permanently banned on NoPixel. We do not have confirmed proof from him yet, but the evidence seems pretty damning as it stands. Stay tuned for more news. pic.twitter.com/rGtWIuBvIY — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 23, 2021

When xQc saw the clip, he was immediately displeased and said the following:

“This is a classic case of five people trying to claim credit for stuff that is actively unrelated, but m**herf*****s listen, I genuinely hope if you’re out there doing dumb sh*t on my behalf, listen, there are like moderator boards and admins for a reason, okay? It’s really dumb. You are not helping anybody. You are just making us all look really bad.”

It appears as if xQc’s character has indeed been removed from the GTA RP server. His character is listed as “dead” in the Fandom page. “Jean-Pierre” has taken his life by jumping off a building near the Pillbox Medical Center.

Tinmac has since been able to access the server and recently posted more gameplay-related content from the GTA RP server.