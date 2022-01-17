“No wonder I s**ked”: Erobb221’s girlfriend kato_kat hilariously discovers what FOV is while playing Halo Infinite

Brittany “kato_kat” Alexander hilariously discovered what Field of View (FOV) means during a recent Halo Infinite livestream.

Alexander is in a long-term relationship with popular fellow Twitch creator Eric “Erobb” Lamont Robbins Jr. She is a just chatting streamer who does not regularly stream video games.

As a result, kato_kat had no idea what FOV meant and heeded a viewer’s advice to increase it to the maximum. She eventually realized what FOV meant after hilariously claiming that she “can now see more”.

kato_kat figures out FOV during Halo Infinite stream after playing the game for two weeks

Brittany might not be an experienced gamer, but in recent weeks, she has been playing Halo Infinite without turning up the FOV to the maximum. During her January 16 livestream, some viewers suggested that Alexander increase her FOV.

The streamer had no idea what Field of View did and was initially confused:

“Field of view. Turn it down to what? The lowest? Turn it up? 120? What’s that do?”

However, before any viewer could explain, kat figured out what FOV did. The creator was abjectly surprised and claimed that she could see more:

“Wait, this feels weird. I can see more. Wait, what? I can see more. Holy s**t, why you didn’t tell me this? No one wanted to tell me this, the whole freaking two weeks I have been playing this game?”

The streamer checking out the new settings (Image via kato_kat, Twitch)

The increased FOV did not seem to make any immediate difference to her overall skills, as kato was killed twice by her opponents. However, she was happy about the FOV change:

“Holy moly, no wonder I s**ked. Well, I still s**k, but this is, like, so much better. It’s so much better.”

The streamer was initially stunned and claimed that she was going too fast after changing the setting. However, some viewers quickly explained that increasing the FOV had not made her quicker.

Brittany’s performances didn’t improve too much, but she did figure out how to see better in-game (Image via kato_kat, Twitch)

Instead, she could see more of her surroundings at any given point and react quicker. Most of her viewers found the incident hilarious during the Twitch chat.

kat continued her struggle with Halo Infinite and was marginally better after making the change. The streamer currently has almost 40k followers on Twitch and spends most of her time engaging with her audience during her just chatting livestreams.

