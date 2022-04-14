"It's not even fun": xQc gets jump scared while playing a horror game on stream

Felix "xQc" hosted a 20-hour-long broadcast on April 13, 2022, where he played a variety of games on his Twitch channel.

Trying to branch out from playing his regular set of games, Felix downloaded and played a survival-horror game called Forewarned.

Other streamers like Chance "Sodapoppin" and Pokelawls have played this scary game on their respective Twitch channels.

After the Twitch streamer loaded inside the horror game, he was straight away greeted by a scary situation in the game. Exclaiming his frustration against the game's mechanics, the gamer scarily said:

"It's not even fun, this s**t is so f***ing stupid!"

xQc gets scared while playing a horror game on stream

VOD for the clip begins at 13:59:55

The former Overwatch professional had been streaming for close to 14 hours on his Twitch channel and played games like PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and The Sims 4 during the initial hours of his stream.

After being suggested to try out the trending survival-horror game called Forewarned by his fans, xQc loaded the game to see the unique features of the title.

Forewarned is a one-to-four-player survival-horror co-op game where players roleplay as archeologists, diving deep into the Egyptian ruins.

Players must navigate and explore the ruins and find treasures scattered all around the map. They must also survive the horrors that lurk beneath the ruins.

The Canadian content creator initially queued up with Pokelawls. He ended up losing the first game and went ahead by making a pre-game lobby for another round of the game.

This time along with Pokelawls, the streamer's best friend Moxxy joined the gaming party.

After all three of the streamers found a way to the archeological dig site in the game, Pokelawls decided to amplify the reverb of his microphone set up to increase the immersion of the game.

Pokelawl's microphone levels were too loud and asked the Twitch streamer:

"Am I really loud? Oh s**t!"

Coincidentally, several scary mobs started to ambush the streamer group. This resulted in all of them shouting and screaming out of sheer horror.

Pokelawls continued to shout by saying:

"Oh s**t! What the f**k is going on? Oh my god!"

Hearing the loud noise, xQc took out his headphones and expressed his anger at Poke's high microphone levels. Conveying his frustration, the Canadian Twitch streamer said:

"Man, man! What the f**k is that dude?

The scary monsters started to growl and scream, leaving the Twitch content creator helpless in-game. As soon as the monsters went away, xQc let out a small laugh and said:

"Man... dude! Okay, dude! Just give me... it said swing torch or something like that. It said swing a torch, something like that! This is dumb!"

The streamer group continued to play the game after this hilarious interaction took place. The content creator continued to play Forewarned for the next hour with his friends.

Fans react to xQc getting scared while playing Forewarned

Fans on Reddit compared the resemblance of the in-game monster to the League of Legends champion, Renekton.

One viewer even commented on the loud reverb sound effects that Pokelawls and Moxxy were using.

The Twitch streamer's audience spammed various laughing emoticons after watching how the streamer got scared while reacting to the monsters in-game.

Fans reacting to the streamer's reaction (Images via xQcOW/Twitch chat)

The Twitch influencer continues to dominate the platform as he remains the rank one English streamer. He currently has 10.4 million followers and manages to get a concurrent viewership of more than 77k viewers.

