Pokimane gives a celebrity “makeover” on stream

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" had a hilarious incident occur during a recent live stream when she was playing around with filters on her stream.

As she was interacting with her viewers and talking about her plans for the upcoming content, the camera filter on her stream started to act up and it glitched out due to an unknown reason.

The filter hopped from the streamer's face to the cardboard cutout of Gordon Ramsay that was present in the background. After noticing how the camera filter gave the celebrity a "makeover," Pokimane burst out laughing on stream.

Pokimane gives Gordon Ramsay a "makeover" on her stream

The Moroccan-Canadian livestreamer had just begun her daily stream and had been streaming for 15 minutes.

Following her usual routine, the 25-year-old Twitch streamer spent the first few minutes interacting with her fans and talking about her plans regarding content related to her streams.

Pokimane revealed that she will be hosting a stream dedicated to Overwatch 2 this coming Wednesday. She also mentioned that the podcast that was planned with Felix "xQc" is due to premiere on May 1, 2022.

While speaking about her upcoming streaming content, the OfflineTV member said:

"Actually, I instantly was just going to post on my alt (alternate) Twitter account, the schedule. Today, react/Valorant; Tomorrow, OTV camping trip; Wednesday, Overwatch 2 with drops; Thursday, vlogging; Friday/Saturday, whatever and Sunday, May 1, podcast with xQc."

Timestamp: 00:15:58

She then continued to interact with her viewers and all of a sudden her camera filter was enabled after a viewer donated $4.20.

A viewer wanted to know her opinion regarding subathon streams, to which she replied by saying:

"Yeah, actually sorry. The subathon and long streams stuff scares me. But I wish him best of luck."

While replying to the viewer's donation message, the filter started to change the color of her hair. Soon, the color of her hair changed from red to white.

Pokimane did not like the hair color, and she instantly reacted to this by saying:

"Some of my friends suggested auburn: Eww! Why does it look like that? Eww, get it off. Get it off! Get it off! Gross!"

She frantically tried to get the filter off of her, and after shaking her head a couple of times, she managed to get rid of it. However, the filter hopped onto Gordon Ramsay's cardboard cutout that was present in the background.

Due to the filter's antics, she started to laugh uncontrollably. After calming herself down, she said:

"It looks better on him! Oh my god. Holy s**t, wait that... you could not write a better script. Holy! I literally shook it off of me and onto him. Honestly, Gordon's looking kind of cute. Sheesh! Wigs snatched. Gordon Ramsay snatched my wig. I don't mind though. It really looks better on him than me."

After this, more filters started to be applied on the cardboard cutout instead of Poki. The Twitch star continued with her broadcast and streamed for three more hours.

Fans react to the streamer giving the celebrity a "makeover"

Fans present in Pokimane's Twitch chat had a hearty laugh looking at how the filter hilariously jumped on Gordon Ramsay in the background.

Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers on the purple live-streaming platform and has become the first female content creator on the platform to gain a massive, 9 million followers on her Twitch channel.

