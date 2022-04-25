“I thought she was actually in danger”: Sykkuno checks in on Valkyrae after she yells for help on stream

Twitch star Thomas "Sykkuno" had to leave his stream in between to check in on his good friend and fellow content creator Rachell "Valkyrae". During a recent livestream, Sykkuno teamed up with his buddies and played a first-person, social deduction game called Deceit.

While the OfflineTV (OTV) member played the game on his stream, he had to abruptly leave his stream to take a look at Valkyrae after the latter yelled for help on stream.

RAE @Valkyrae All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! https://t.co/KvThEX3AIF

The Twitch streamer returned to his PC and explained the situation to his fans. He apologized for going away and stated:

"Alright, we're back. Sorry for taking so long guys, I'm not even going to lie, I heard Rae (Valkyrae) yelling 'help,' and I thought she was actually in danger because I heard her yell down the hallway. She was like, 'Help,' and I am like, 'Oh my god, did she like, fall down, break her leg or something?'"

Sykkuno gets worried about Valkyrae after hearing her yell for help on stream

The Las Vegas native hosted a recent broadcast on April 23. He played a variety of games throughout his six-and-a-half hour-long livestream.

One of the many games he played with his friends was called Deceit. Deceit is a free-to-play first-person multiplayer game where players must strategize and find a way to work together to increase their chances of survival.

Sykkuno teamed up with Corpse Husband, Natsumiii, and Valkyrae. However, while playing the multiplayer game, Sykkuno had to leave after hearing Valkyrae yelling for help.

Later, the 30-year-old Twitch content creator tried to inform others about the situation with Valkyrae. He started by saying:

"Listen Rae, let me tell you a story, alright? Before you kill him (in-game), no, no, it's a true story. Earlier, I went to the bathroom and I heard you yelling for help and I went outside my room thinking you actually needed help."

The GTA 5 gamer then revealed the actual reason for Valkyrae yelling out for help:

"Turns out you were just playing video games."

The conversation shifted to them killing each other in-game. After explaining how he checked in on her after she cried out for help, the Twitch streamer confronted the YouTube Gaming star by questioning her on the following:

"But, do you think I would actually try and kill you (in-game) if that was the case. Or you could just not. I mean..."

Valkyrae hilariously answered:

"You're a danger to humankind! No, you're not friendly. You came at me and it was different. You know when you were..."

The back-and-forth between the two influencers to defend themselves then went on for some time. The content creator continued to stream for a few more hours, following which he played Valorant in the final phase of his stream.

Fans react to the streamer's interaction

Fans in the YouTube comment section found the streamer's efforts to check in on Valkyrae wholesome.

Fans reacting to the streamer's concerns (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is one of the most famous content creators on the livestreaming platform who plays a variety of games. He is well known for his Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, as he has racked up more than a thousand hours of in-game content on his channel.

