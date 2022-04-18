Disguised Toast reacts and debunks a Twitch Rivals clip accusing the North American team of cheating

The $100,000 Twitch Rivals tournament featuring American streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and Spanish streamer Alexby11 continues to make headlines. In a recent stream, American team captain Disguised Toast reacted to some of the footage and Twitch clips as he tried to debunk accusations presented by the opposing team.

The Twitch Rivals tournament was suspended prematurely on April 16, 2022, due to several controversies surrounding the Rust tournament.

The 40 versus 40 survival tournament was cut short due to Alexby11's accusations revolving around the admins favoring and discriminating against the Spanish and LATAM teams.

Disguised Toast debunks a Twitch Rivals clip on stream

The $100,000 Twitch Rivals was aimed at being one of the most ambitious events hosted by Twitch.

However, things started to take a dramatic turn when the Spanish side of the competition started to accuse the Rust admins of favoring the opposition.

The series of accusations continued onto the second and third days which led to the 40v40 event being cut short due to several controversial issues.

After the event came to a close, Toast hosted his regular stream, during which he planned to do the viewer unban requests and review some of the footage floating around the social media platforms regarding the Twitch Rivals event.

One such Twitch clip happened to be an out-of-context clip where Toast received an MP5 from the Rust admin. The streamer was stunned after he reviewed the clip and said:

"Oh! They clipped only the part the admin gave me the MP5! They cut out the part where I asked - 'Can an admin skin this for me?,' and they cut off the part where adthe min skinned it for me. What!"

Expressing his astonishment after looking at the tailored clip that had been circulating on Twitter, the streamer continued by saying:

"You know what's the crazy thing? I have an MP5 in my hand! It's in my hand! What am I going to do with two MP5s?"

The OfflineTV (OTV) member made it clear that the event had come to an end and pointed out the final score.

"And you know what's the worst part? Look at the top-left. The event was over! 25k to 5k! This was after the Spanish team announced that they were quitting."

Disguised Toast laughed while reacting to the doctored clip. After pausing for a couple of seconds, he argued:

"That's the thing people are complaining about. An out-of-context clip which actually gives context in the clip as well because you can see the score in the top-left and you can see the gun in my hand! So, even out of context, there was context and that was still enough to get them to accuse the admins of cheating."

Toast then closed the clip and continued with his viewer unban request for the next 50 minutes.

Reddit reacts to Disguised Toast's response

Users on Reddit shared theories surrounding the massive influx of clips and footage that are now circulating on different social media platforms.

Reddit user r2002 pitched in and provided some context.

Some users commented on the behavior displayed by the Spanish streamer community.

The North American team won the $100,000 Twitch Rivals tournament. Team Nemereth TV was awarded the Kill Leader bonus for having acquired 160 kills of the course of the tournament.

