Disguised Toast shares his opinion about Twitch Rivals' Rust event

As the 40v40 $100k Rust Team Battle closes out, OfflineTV streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" has given what appears to be a final opinion on the entire situation. Both teams involved have allegedly thrown each other under the bus for playing unfairly as well as looting and raiding, among other misbehaviors.
In a recent clip, Toast made an offhand comment about how the competitive Rust Team Battle hosted by Twitch Rivals could have played out as a genuine battle if LATAM & Spain team had played more fairly.
Injustices aside, Disguised Toast spoke on the importance of content creation throughout the entire event and how viewers came first before anything else:
"I know NA won, but if there's no content for the players, for the viewers... there's just nothing to watch."
He also commented on how indebted he felt towards Twitch for putting together and executing such an extensive and expensive competition over the last couple of days:
"We were blessed to play video games for a living and all we have to do is make it fun, make content for our viewers. Twitch put in a lot of money. Not just the $100k prize pool, but over $100k in production."
Friends and fans resonate with Disguised Toast
Despite the controversies revolving around players from both teams involved in the battle, OfflineTV and friends of Disguised Toast were able to pride themselves in their civility by showing their thanks and appreciation towards Twitch Rivals on the Twitter timeline.
One viewer gave further insight into why exactly the end to the Rust battle was "disappointing" to many NA enthusiasts who may have missed out on the live streams.
In fact, streamer Harrison "hJune" Park was able to capture what appears to be members of the LATAM & Spain team participating in derogatory behavior. However, his words seem to have gotten lost in translation as Spanish-speaking fans did not appear to understand the error in their thinking.
A couple of viewers were quick to correct them, but to no avail:
Many fans were saddened less by the outcome but by how their favorite content creators were impacted despite working their hardwork. Still, they enjoyed the event and wished for better attempts at a similar type of Twitch Rivals event in the future.
At the end of the day, Disguised Toast was very thankful to his community as well as Twitch Rivals for putting together such an esteemed event despite the overall outcome. There is plenty of optimism from the NA side on future competitive events to come.