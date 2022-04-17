Disguised Toast shares his opinion about Twitch Rivals' Rust event

As the 40v40 $100k Rust Team Battle closes out, OfflineTV streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" has given what appears to be a final opinion on the entire situation. Both teams involved have allegedly thrown each other under the bus for playing unfairly as well as looting and raiding, among other misbehaviors.

In a recent clip, Toast made an offhand comment about how the competitive Rust Team Battle hosted by Twitch Rivals could have played out as a genuine battle if LATAM & Spain team had played more fairly.

Injustices aside, Disguised Toast spoke on the importance of content creation throughout the entire event and how viewers came first before anything else:

"I know NA won, but if there's no content for the players, for the viewers... there's just nothing to watch."

He also commented on how indebted he felt towards Twitch for putting together and executing such an extensive and expensive competition over the last couple of days:

"We were blessed to play video games for a living and all we have to do is make it fun, make content for our viewers. Twitch put in a lot of money. Not just the $100k prize pool, but over $100k in production."

Friends and fans resonate with Disguised Toast

Despite the controversies revolving around players from both teams involved in the battle, OfflineTV and friends of Disguised Toast were able to pride themselves in their civility by showing their thanks and appreciation towards Twitch Rivals on the Twitter timeline.

Blooprint @blooprintgames



Farewell to my beautiful base o7 Just finished up participating in @TwitchRivals . It didn't end the way we all wanted it to but Rustoria/Rival staff, @DisguisedToast and EVERYONE else on the NA team you guys were rockstars. There was plenty of fun moments that made it worth it.Farewell to my beautiful base o7 Just finished up participating in @TwitchRivals. It didn't end the way we all wanted it to but Rustoria/Rival staff, @DisguisedToast and EVERYONE else on the NA team you guys were rockstars. There was plenty of fun moments that made it worth it.Farewell to my beautiful base o7 https://t.co/Znf7YGebzT

Wendy @Natsumiii



Lots of love It was such a fun time for me :') huge S/O to @DisguisedToast and @playrust admins for setting this up and @TwitchRivals for allowing this to happen :DLots of love It was such a fun time for me :') huge S/O to @DisguisedToast and @playrust admins for setting this up and @TwitchRivals for allowing this to happen :DLots of love ❤️❤️❤️

scarra @scarra



feels bad for the people who put in a ton of time for not a great ending though but ty to I just casually played this twitch rivals but it ended up being real fun. I think the format was good and i liked the short time period as well.feels bad for the people who put in a ton of time for not a great ending though but ty to @DisguisedToast and admins for the event I just casually played this twitch rivals but it ended up being real fun. I think the format was good and i liked the short time period as well.feels bad for the people who put in a ton of time for not a great ending though but ty to @DisguisedToast and admins for the event

welyn 🎃 @welyn



Ending was disappointing but the adventures and shenanigans along the way were awesome!! Twitch rivals for @playrust was so fun!! Thanks @DisguisedToast and all the admins in @TwitchRivals for setting it up!!Ending was disappointing but the adventures and shenanigans along the way were awesome!! Twitch rivals for @playrust was so fun!! Thanks @DisguisedToast and all the admins in @TwitchRivals for setting it up!!Ending was disappointing but the adventures and shenanigans along the way were awesome!! 😎😎

One viewer gave further insight into why exactly the end to the Rust battle was "disappointing" to many NA enthusiasts who may have missed out on the live streams.

g0rwooken_ @_shmowzow @DionShield It sucks on both sides, as well as a slap-in-the-face for the people who organized the event. One team literally grinded their asses off, had people playing for fun and content. The other pretty much quit half way through and denied their viewers entertainment. @DionShield It sucks on both sides, as well as a slap-in-the-face for the people who organized the event. One team literally grinded their asses off, had people playing for fun and content. The other pretty much quit half way through and denied their viewers entertainment. 😢

In fact, streamer Harrison "hJune" Park was able to capture what appears to be members of the LATAM & Spain team participating in derogatory behavior. However, his words seem to have gotten lost in translation as Spanish-speaking fans did not appear to understand the error in their thinking.

hJune @h7une @aLexBY11 @Twitch @Twitch Rivals @DisguisedToast Absolutely embarrassing behavior. How you acted in this event is beyond disrespectful to @Twitch Rivals & admins, @playrust & the devs, AND the other members on your team that actually grinded and put their trust in you, let alone us. Have some respect and accountability. @aLexBY11 @TwitchRivals @DisguisedToast Absolutely embarrassing behavior. How you acted in this event is beyond disrespectful to @Twitch, @TwitchRivals & admins, @playrust & the devs, AND the other members on your team that actually grinded and put their trust in you, let alone us. Have some respect and accountability. https://t.co/82gkZXJMl5

A couple of viewers were quick to correct them, but to no avail:

d @phopkhonhaa @JonMartinez95 @h7une @aLexBY11 @Twitch @Twitch Rivals @DisguisedToast @playrust i think we all know Ñ has always been a meme, even outside of spanish speaking community. the problem is using Ñ as an excuse to meme about the "n word" specifically. idk if they are a blatant ignorant or simply don't know, but you don't joke about it. @JonMartinez95 @h7une @aLexBY11 @TwitchRivals @DisguisedToast @Twitch @playrust i think we all know Ñ has always been a meme, even outside of spanish speaking community. the problem is using Ñ as an excuse to meme about the "n word" specifically. idk if they are a blatant ignorant or simply don't know, but you don't joke about it.

DeShon @D_Clem_ @M_Kohler_T @h7une @aLexBY11 @Twitch @Twitch Rivals @DisguisedToast @playrust Everyone understand ñ is a meme. When you put “ ñ word” we all know that’s a play on the n word for black ppl. They knew what they were doing and now trying to backtrack. L streamers @M_Kohler_T @h7une @aLexBY11 @TwitchRivals @DisguisedToast @Twitch @playrust Everyone understand ñ is a meme. When you put “ ñ word” we all know that’s a play on the n word for black ppl. They knew what they were doing and now trying to backtrack. L streamers

Many fans were saddened less by the outcome but by how their favorite content creators were impacted despite working their hardwork. Still, they enjoyed the event and wished for better attempts at a similar type of Twitch Rivals event in the future.

Kirou 🌱⭐ @Kirouxx I feel bad for Toast, I know he worked hard on this idea, too bad it all didn't work out as it should

this was still a really fun event and I hope twitch rivals will organize sth like that again in future with better rules I guess I feel bad for Toast, I know he worked hard on this idea, too bad it all didn't work out as it shouldthis was still a really fun event and I hope twitch rivals will organize sth like that again in future with better rules I guess

Alistair McFarlane @Alistair_McF



Lessons will be learnt, and changes will be made. Please be kind to one another and look forward to working all in future. Thank you to the Rust viewers, participants, team captains @DisguisedToast and @aLexBY11 , eSports engine, @twitch and @RustoriaServers for Twitch Rivals.Lessons will be learnt, and changes will be made. Please be kind to one another and look forward to working all in future. Thank you to the Rust viewers, participants, team captains @DisguisedToast and @aLexBY11, eSports engine, @twitch and @RustoriaServers for Twitch Rivals. Lessons will be learnt, and changes will be made. Please be kind to one another and look forward to working all in future.

Toast @DisguisedToast



Even though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together Thank you to all the players, admins, viewers that tuned into the Rust event these last few daysEven though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together Thank you to all the players, admins, viewers that tuned into the Rust event these last few daysEven though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together❤️

At the end of the day, Disguised Toast was very thankful to his community as well as Twitch Rivals for putting together such an esteemed event despite the overall outcome. There is plenty of optimism from the NA side on future competitive events to come.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul