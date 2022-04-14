"She cropped that part out": Disguised Toast exposes how Valkyrae flouted a studio rule during her voice acting gig

On April 12, 2022, Rachell "Rae" Hofstetter, popularly known as Valkyrae, leaked some interesting details about her life. OffineTV members and popular streamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast are now voice actors for the English dub of the upcoming anime show Tribe Nine.

It goes without saying that the idea of some of the most widely-loved streamers trying something truly out of their comfort zone is quite exciting.

With that in mind, fans would absolutely love to get a sneak peek of the things that happen behind the scenes. And that's precisely what Disguised Toast shared in his recent stream.

As per Toast, Valkyrae flouted a major studio rule during her voice acting gig.

Showing a picture taken on set, Disguised Toast revealed:

Rae took this picture, and you can't see it, but right next to it on the left here, there's a giant sign that says, 'Absolutely no photography of any kind.' She cropped that part out.

Disguised Toast tells on Valkyrae

In his most recent stream, Disguised Toast talked about his upcoming project as an anime voice actor. However, the main highlight of the stream has to be how Toast exposed Valkyrae.

While talking about the picture Rae posted on her Twitter handle yesterday, Toast recalled wanting to take a picture himself. He said:

I remember, like, you know what would be great if I could take a picture so that whoever wants to talk about it, when the day comes, can talk about it but it's like yeah. But then there's that giant sign that says 'No photography.'

He also stated:

She could have just asked for permission which I didn't think about doing since I don't like talking to people.

Clearly, Rae broke a major rule, but it wasn't like she had malicious intent.

Evidently, streamers and content creators are now venturing out into unfamiliar territory. Be it a music video or a voice acting gig, streamers are going all out and exploring different avenues to try and do something new. And that's exactly what popular OfflineTV members and streamers Corpse Husband, Rae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast are doing.

RAE @Valkyrae Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) https://t.co/JvtCzjYLQY

Fans are super excited about the upcoming anime

As expected, Valkyrae's tweet elicited tons of reactions from fans all around the globe. Fans were filled with joy and curiosity after learning that their favorite streamers were making a move in a whole new direction involving anime.

Here are some reactions that the uplifting news received.

mel @agorapovic @Valkyrae mel @agorapovic SYKKUNO AND RAE AS LITERAL TWINS IN THE TRIBE NINE DUB <3 infernal twins in their va arc!! SYKKUNO AND RAE AS LITERAL TWINS IN THE TRIBE NINE DUB <3 infernal twins in their va arc!! https://t.co/h5bxrbiUvL @Sykkuno YOU TWO WERE INCREDIBLE <3 hopeful for more va in the future!! twitter.com/agorapovic/sta… @Valkyrae @Sykkuno YOU TWO WERE INCREDIBLE <3 hopeful for more va in the future!! twitter.com/agorapovic/sta…

Sam 🌧🖤 @c0rpse_lofi @Valkyrae @Sykkuno @CORPSE @DisguisedToast @Funimation YOU GUYS DID SO AMAZING!! IM SO PROUD OF ALL OF YOU AND I CANT WAIT TO SEE THE THINGS THE AMIGOPS WILL TAKE ON IN THE FUTURE 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 @Valkyrae @Sykkuno @CORPSE @DisguisedToast @Funimation YOU GUYS DID SO AMAZING!! IM SO PROUD OF ALL OF YOU AND I CANT WAIT TO SEE THE THINGS THE AMIGOPS WILL TAKE ON IN THE FUTURE 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ZrIeh2KhSJ

After successfully making her mark in the music industry with her latest music video Car Crash, Rae is now all set to impress her fans with her voice acting in Tribe Nine.

