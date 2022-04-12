Valkyrae and Sykkuno announce their upcoming voice acting project for the anime Tribe Nine

On April 5, 2022, streamers Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" seemingly teased and leaked that they might have been secretly working as voice actors for some project.

Everything was made clear when the YouTube star tweeted out a super exciting announcement revealing that she, along with Sykkuno and Disguised Toast, have been working as a voice artist for the English dub of the anime Tribe Nine.

Expressing her excitement about the special project that she has been a part of, the American streamer tweeted out the following:

"Excited to announce that Sykkuno, Toast, and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :)"

RAE @Valkyrae Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) Excited to announce that sykkuno, toast and I had our first ever voice acting experience in an anime called Tribe Nine all thanks to Corpse:’) syk and I played the twins! The episode is out now :) https://t.co/JvtCzjYLQY

Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno will be featured in the English dub of the anime Tribe Nine

Last week, the famous streamer decided to leak some juicy details meant to be kept a secret. While Valkyrae and Sykkuno played Fortnite, the latter unknowingly revealed that both of them had been working as voice actors for a potential project.

Earlier today, the 100 Thieves co-owner revealed some undisclosed details about her upcoming project as a professional voice actor. Joining the ranks of Corpse Husband, Valkyrae said that she would soon be seen voice acting as an anime character for the series Tribe Nine.

During her recent livestream, she provided some interesting facts about how it felt acting as a professional voice actor for an anime character.

While dancing to her chair and vibing for the good music playing in the background, Valkyrae mentioned how Sykkuno was the first to leak their voice acting project:

"He (Sykkuno) leaked it first, right? I mean, it was very very very short lines, but you know. Got to start somewhere, right? Go straight, right?"

Thanking her recent subscribers for joining her loyal group of fans, the YouTuber added to the conversation:

"We actually had to... okay, I am going to turn the music off. We actually had to um... do like the sound effect sounds as well, which I thought was fun.

Fans react to the streamer's latest announcement

Viewers on Twitter were filled with joy after learning that their favorite streamer will be featured in the anime episode. Many of them posted snippets of her anime character.

mel @agorapovic @Valkyrae mel @agorapovic SYKKUNO AND RAE AS LITERAL TWINS IN THE TRIBE NINE DUB <3 infernal twins in their va arc!! SYKKUNO AND RAE AS LITERAL TWINS IN THE TRIBE NINE DUB <3 infernal twins in their va arc!! https://t.co/h5bxrbiUvL @Sykkuno YOU TWO WERE INCREDIBLE <3 hopeful for more va in the future!! twitter.com/agorapovic/sta… @Valkyrae @Sykkuno YOU TWO WERE INCREDIBLE <3 hopeful for more va in the future!! twitter.com/agorapovic/sta…

A number of famous content creators and influencers like Dream, Bella Poarch, and Jacksepticeye were present in the reply section of the thread.

Sykkuno exclaimed his happiness surrounding the latest collaboration for such a huge project.

Rae, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast are not the first streamers to be featured as voice actors for Tribe Nine. Back in February 2022, Corpse Husband became one of the first internet celebrities to join the voice acting cast of the anime. He played the role of an antagonist named Ojiro.

Edited by Srijan Sen