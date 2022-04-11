“My friends are such a blessing”: Valkyrae talks about how her close friends helped her over the course of time

Rachell "Valkyrae" is well-known for collaborating with various content creators and streaming personalities in the industry. Her joyful and gleeful personality helps her to easily work with others and generally ends up becoming a very good friend to them.

One of her most recent projects was collaborating with Thomas "Sykkuno", where she helped her good friend promote his upcoming and highly anticipated collection of streamer merchandise.

Valkyrae opened up about how she feels about her close friends and revealed to the viewers present in her most recent YouTube Gaming broadcast that her friends have helped her a lot mentally.

Talking about the importance of her friends in life, Valkyrae spoke in a rather wholesome and touching manner when she stated:

"Oh man, my friends are such a blessing."

Valkyrae talks about how her friends have helped her mentally

The star YouTube Gaming streamer had been playing the wildly popular shooter game Valorant with her friends recently. As she went on to win a few games with her buddies, the streamer conversed with her fans and viewers present in her chat.

As she interacted with her viewers, she noticed a message from a fan who asked her to tell her roommates that they might have some advice related to a certain subject. Going into further detail about her roommates and friends, Rae started off by mentioning that her friends are a blessing to her.

RAE @Valkyrae All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! All moved in with the ROOMIES!!! https://t.co/KvThEX3AIF

Providing more insight into why she saw her friends in such a positive way, Valkyrae continued by stating:

"I have been helped mentally through just the s**t I've been through, my friends have helped me get through it and it took me longer than I was hoping, honestly."

She continued:

"Like I was... I wish I could go back and change everything. You know? Friends help so much. Sometimes, friends give you a perspective that you can't just see and sometimes you know that you understand and it's just you still are just stuck in your habits, like, stuck in your way."

Later, Rae tried to finish her explanation, but could not find the correct words and expressions as she was so full of emotion. She stuttered and said:

"Like, I just... I... oh my god!"

Fans react to the streamer's take regarding the importance of her friends

Fans and audience in the YouTube comment section agreed with what the streamer had to say and had a nostalgic reaction towards the whole conversation. A few funnily mentioned the negative experiences that they ended up having with their close friends.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via OfflineTV & Friends Fans/YouTube)

The 100 Thieves co-owner is one of the biggest YouTube Gaming content creators, currently sitting at more than 3.65 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel.

Edited by Atul S