“I do not give off full Chihuahua energy”: Valkyrae responds to fans comparing her to a Chihuahua

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" had a rather funny incident occur during one of her most recent livestreams when she reacted to a conversation thread on Twitter.

While interacting with her fans and talking about various topics. The YouTuber mentioned how a number of people seemingly compared her to a particular breed of dogs, which led to a series of comparisons.

leslie @fuslie the gorls in sykkuno's new merch the gorls in sykkuno's new merch 😌💚 https://t.co/J8LUSCcsMn

Providing her take on the light-hearted joke made by the viewers, Valkyrae firmly stated the following:

"I do not give off full Chihuahua energy. Okay? I am more than that! Okay? I am way more than that.

Valkyrae reacts to fans on Twitter comparing her to Chihuahua

The 100 Thieves co-owner continues to dominate the YouTube Gaming sphere by playing a variety of games on her stream and climbing the competitive ladders of FPS games on a daily basis.

During one of her most recent streams, Valkyrae interacted with her fans and mentioned that she came across a Twitter thread in which people mentioned that she resembled a Chihuahua.

Providing some initial context towards this conversation, the American content creator mentioned:

"So, I was minding my own business, browsing Twitter and I also see on the Rae Twitter page. Where is it? Um..."

She pulled up the Twitter thread and read it out loud to her viewers:

"If Rae was any dog breed, what would she be? And the amount of people that said Chihuahua?"

Reacting to fans' opinion about her resembling a Chihuahua, the streamer hysterically blasted out by saying that she does not give off a chihuahua vibe in any way.

She read out more comparisons and reacted to them by saying:

"Who said Corgi? I do not give off Corgi vibes! I do not!"

Speaking about what she thought she resembled the most, the 30-year-old YouTube influencer gleefully stated:

"I think I am more of a Rottweiler. A Rottweiler and Chihuahua mix, maybe. Maybe, you know me. Maybe a Great Dane? I agree."

Providing a conclusion to this hilarious conversation, Valkyrae finished off the comparison by saying:

"I think I give off Husky vibes, loud!"

Fans react to Valkyrae's hilarious comparisons

The audience in the YouTube comment section somewhat agreed with the people who compared the streamer with a Chihuahua. Some even provided their rationale for it in the comments section.

Fans reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Streamer Clops/YouTube comments section)

Rae is one of the biggest gaming personalities in the streaming world who currently has 3.65 million subscribers and more than 220 million channel views on her main YouTube channel.

Aside from being a prominent streamer, she has now been featured as a professional voice actor who voiced an anime character in the English dub of Tribe Nine.

Edited by Mayank Shete