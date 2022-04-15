xQc casually drops $1,000 on skins for Rust during Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle

Felix “xQc” got the sudden urge to spend some cash during the Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle and casually dropped a grand on cosmetics. During his stream, Felix and his teammates were talking cosmetics, and he randomly decided to pick up the Creepy Clown Bandana, among other items.

Rust, like many other online games, has some seriously expensive but fantastic cosmetics. xQc decided that if he was going to enter the land of Rust, he needed to have some "drip" first.

xQc loves the $1,000 cosmetics he bought for Rust

While getting ready to play some Rust for the Twitch Rivals event, one of the chat donations told him to go buy the Creepy Blown Bandana, and several members of his chat hyped it up too. After going to look at it, the streamer said it wasn’t bad, and despite being over 500 dollars, decided to pick it up anyway after asking his chat.

“Damn! It actually looks sick!”

The streamer picked up a few other cosmetics, easily totaling $1,000 but didn’t seem to mind in the least. When he put on the gear and decided he liked how it looked, he didn't stress about the cost at all.

“Holy! Holy! Bruh, I’m dripped up!”

His teammates, hyping up his firefighter costume, said he looked like an oiler, complete with the clown mask. xQc wasn’t concerned with the price at all and told his teammates that it only cost him a thousand dollars. After his teammates seemed concerned with the cost, xQc justified the cost in a simple way.

“Yeah, but look at the drip though, look at the drip though. It’s worth it.”

xQc’s fans weren’t shocked at the big spend on stream at all

Seeing Felix casually drop a grand on cosmetics for a game he seldom plays isn’t really a big deal to fans of the streamer. After all, he’ll going to make all of that money back in no time, so all he’s really doing is investing in the stream itself. It keeps some of his fans interested, seeing things like this happen.

At the end of the day, it was just a drop in the bucket for Felix (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Other xQc viewers were interested to see what his CS: GO loadout could be like, if he drops this much on just a few Rust cosmetics. One commenter had the answer, and it’s easy to go check it out if they want.

Has the streamer spent some cash on CSGO? Survey says "yes" (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

To many people, a thousand dollars is a pretty significant amount of money, but this streamer’s viewers know it will be an easy task for him to get the money back, if he cares to anyway.

It's entirely likely that the streamer made that much money in the time it took to talk about the items (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

In the name of drip, all things are possible. Many praised the streamer’s in-game drip, while also lightly making fun of the fact that the streamer is really only seen in two shirts on stream ever.

Felix's real life drip might be weak, but he shines in the virtual world (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc has said in the past that he didn’t see the point in buying virtual cosmetics and someone pointed that out. However, as the streamer makes more and more money, it’s likely that he simply changed his mind, since it’s not something he has to stress about.

Anyone can change their mind, and it seems Felix did so as well when it comes to cosmetics (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The Rust event for Twitch Rivals has been very interesting, but the big takeaway seems to be Felix showing off how easily he can pick up some of the coolest cosmetics in the game, no matter how easily it makes him seen in-game. Felix was clearly willing to do anything in the name of drip.

