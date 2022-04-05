"They put a giant black thing over it": xQc reacts as r/Place mods ban his picture on livestream

Reddit's r/place has become a fixation for most popular streamers along with their communities in the gaming space, if not all, and Felix "xQc" isn't too far behind either.

As his latest stream title suggests, the 26-year-old Canadian streamer is out for domination on Reddit's blank canvas, competing with other communities simultaneously. But it looks like there are more obstacles in his path than he imagined.

During his recent wherein the Twitch star was out to take on other smaller communities and other similar agendas in r/place, the mods of the Reddit-owned game "censored" what the community had built and "they put a giant black thing over it," according to Mizkif.

xQc and Mizkif are left stunned after r/place mods take matters into their own hands

Two of the most-watched streamers on the purple platform, with the former being the most viewed Twitch streamer in 2021, have recently showcased their community's efforts and unity through r/place featuring streams.

Both gamers/content creators often indulge in a variety of games. However, since the relaunch of Reddit's public online canvas five years after its debut, it has seen the two streamers focussing solely on r/place.

But during the aforementioned stream, xQc's community was up to no good during the latter half of his stream on the r/place server. Fans appeared to create an illicit and distasteful picture of the streamer's recommendation, and the mods were quick to react.

Twitch star in disbelief after mods censor his picture (Images via Twitch/xQcOW)

While the community was attempting to recreate the replica of the picture in r/place, the mods took strict action against it and censored/banned it out of the blue, leaving both streamers confused initially.

At first, neither stream could comprehend what had happened, seeming utterly clueless, while they wondered what had happened.

However, it did not take Mizkif to connect all the dots and he exclaimed:

"They censored it! Wait, they censored it!"

On the other hand, xQc was still in denial and refused to believe it, stating:

"No, they did not. "

However, it did not take long for the former Overwatch professional player to realize the full extent.

Mizkif shocked after r/place mods take action against questionable picture (Images via Twitch/mizkif)

Mizkif, while talking about the incident and describing what the mods did, added:

"Yep, they put a giant black thing over it."

Although xQc was initially left wondering why this had been done, given that the content of the picture isn't that uncommon, according to the streamer, he soon had a newfound opinion on censorship. He went on to contemplate and claim that there might be a possibility that the mods were helping them by resetting the entire set of pixels and even called it a "big favor" from the mods.

Many individuals on Twitter reacted to the one-of-a-kind clip and had interesting takes on Reddit's mods.

Some fans even pointed out and claimed that censorship disrupts the entire idea of r/place in itself.

Others seemed to point out the irony in the regulations of censorship.

Reactions to the bizarre incident in the Twitch chat were mainly limited to "OMEGALUL" and "NUKED" by many community members in the chat, along with different iterations.

