Why Quin69’s permaban in League of Legends was justified

Twitch's partnered streamer Quin69 has been the talk of the town this week due to his controversial case of multiple bans on his various League of Legends accounts.

The gamer initially received a 14-day ban on Riot Game's MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title for "disruptive behavior in-game, like trolling, griefing, intentionally feeding, or deliberately trying to lose the match." This was followed by a permaban on his "temp borrowed account."

Quin blatantly broke the Terms of Service of the game by account sharing, something Riot strictly prohibits, along with several other issues that lead to this situation.

This article will run-through the events that transpired in the past few days while also dwelling into why Quin69's permaban was not more than what he deserved.

Quin69's questionable actions following permaban on LoL proves why Riot's ruling was justified

Quintin "Quin69" was originally banned on March 31, 2022, for "int-ing" in-game, which essentially means intentionally dying in the game leading to a loss of the match for himself as well as his teammates.

However, the streamer listed the "squad of streamnipers" as the reason for his questionable in-game actions and went as far as claiming that he was "unfairly banned."

maybe I did "run it down mid" just a tad... but this was after they held the game hostage & ensured it was impossible for me to play a legitimate ranked game.



maybe I did "run it down mid" just a tad... but this was after they held the game hostage & ensured it was impossible for me to play a legitimate ranked game.

let me play, pls send elp yes hello @riotgames I was report by a squad of streamsnipers & now I am unfairly banned.

Even though he might have been right about the stream-sniping accusation, intentionally losing the game leads to an automated ban from League of Legends. Interestingly, pointed fingers at the apparent streamsnipers for reporting him as well as the League's in-game system.

The two-week suspension on his main account led Quin to acquire an alternate LoL account to bypass the original ban, which falls under the category of account sharing as well.

Moreover, the bypass in itself certainly did not land Quin in Riot's good books, leading the developers to take serious measures, which in turn handed the streamer a permaban on his "temp borrowed account."

but then go out of there way to permaban my temp borrowed account? do they just hate streamers??? what is @RiotSupport up to lmao? literally turning a blind eye to people abusing the report system & clearly breaking the rules in order to harass streamers...

Many fans were utterly disappointed with the Quin69's actions and even his bizarre reactions to the bans. He received harsh criticism and backlash from his fans and the community on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

Rikh @RikhGaming @quinrex @RiotSupport i mean this one was kinda given, talking about buying accs on stream for 2 hours then playing on a "borrowed" fresh acc not sure what u expected here @quinrex @RiotSupport i mean this one was kinda given, talking about buying accs on stream for 2 hours then playing on a "borrowed" fresh acc not sure what u expected here

2. You tried to dodge your suspension. Had you talked to support directly, probably wouldnt have happened.

3. account sharing is against TOS

4. Inting is auto-detected and auto-banned. @RiotSupport 1. You int damn near every match you get into, seeing no fault in your gameplay, hardstuck iron2. You tried to dodge your suspension. Had you talked to support directly, probably wouldnt have happened.3. account sharing is against TOS4. Inting is auto-detected and auto-banned. @quinrex @RiotSupport 1. You int damn near every match you get into, seeing no fault in your gameplay, hardstuck iron2. You tried to dodge your suspension. Had you talked to support directly, probably wouldnt have happened.3. account sharing is against TOS4. Inting is auto-detected and auto-banned.

Surprisingly, it seems like the two were not a lesson for Quin69. In his latest stream, 17 hours ago from the time of writing, the gamer was spotted playing League of Legends again on a "new account" to everyone's shock.

The streamer played LoL for over an hour during the seven-hour long stream.

He also provided an update from Riot officials on his main account, which he later shared on his Twitter handle as well. He revealed that the developers "deem it a legitimate ban," as per the Twitlonger he provided along with the screenshot.

Quin @quinrex UPDATE FROM RIOT LMFAO, I CAN'T UPDATE FROM RIOT LMFAO, I CAN'T 😂😂 https://t.co/gXQp1YTcQa

The ban currently stands in place after a manual review and will continue to develop in a similar fashion if the situation stays as it is. Fans reacting to the update from Quin's end expressed their frustration and disappointment on Twitter.

🌞 @aarlenex @quinrex Well deserved 🤷🏻‍♂️ don’t waste other people’s time just to feed the trolls in your stream, nothing to see here but a well deserved ban. @quinrex Well deserved 🤷🏻‍♂️ don’t waste other people’s time just to feed the trolls in your stream, nothing to see here but a well deserved ban.

Eric @bearcsgo @quinrex well if your whole chat, your mods, all of twitter, your whole discord and even riot tells you, you are wrong... maybe you are wrong? @quinrex well if your whole chat, your mods, all of twitter, your whole discord and even riot tells you, you are wrong... maybe you are wrong?

While Quin69 fails to see how it was wrong of him to handle the situation in the manner that he did, the majority of the community agrees with Riot's decision.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

