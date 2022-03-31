×
Twitch Rivals featuring a 40v40 Rust Battle has been announced featuring Disguised Toast, xQc, and Ironmouse

Twitch Rivals featuring a 40v40 Rust Battle will be livestreamed soon (Image via TwitchRivals/Twitter)
Modified Mar 31, 2022 01:46 PM IST
A surprising announcement caught the internet by storm when the official Twitch Rivals Twitter handle posted an update regarding an upcoming event. The event will feature a huge, eighty-player battle in the open world of Rust, where streamers will be facing a 40 versus 40 player survival battle.

Some of the star streamers participating in the event will include Felix "xQc," Ironmouse, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and many more.

Choose your squad 👀Go 40v40 in Twitch Rivals: @playrust Team Battle, @DisguisedToast vs @aLexBY11 ft @ironmouse @TheWillNeff @xQc @TheRay_C @scarra @h7une & more4/14-15 12pm PT/9pm CEST4/16 9am PT/6pm CESTWatch, co-stream & earn Drops at /twitchrivals & /twitchrivals_es https://t.co/06zacuDC89

The Rust Battle will be oriented towards the two main teams facing off against each other, where the team captains for the North American team will be Disguised Toast and the captain for the Spanish and Latin American team will be Alexby11.

Twitch Rivals announcement featuring Spain & LATAM vs NA sends fans into a frenzy

Twitch Rivals is one of the most anticipated events that features a number of influential content creators present on the platform. The competitive esports series debuted in February 2018 and featured 800 different Twitch partners who competed in 38 events.

Since then, this event has become one of the flagship events that Twitch organizes regularly. It has featured in a number of games since its inception, including League of Legends and Fortnite. Rust will now be added to the ever-growing list of its games catalog.

The announcement for the upcoming esports event was made on March 31, 2022, where Twitch announced that Team Disguised Toast will be going against Team Alexby11, which will be a Spain & Latin America vs North American competition for a prize pool of $100,000.

@playrust @DisguisedToast @aLexBY11 @ironmouse @TheWillNeff @xQc @TheRay_C @scarra @h7une It’s Spain & LATAM vs NA for $100K in Twitch Rivals: Rust Team Battle, @DisguisedToast vs @aLexBY11Get all the info👉 schedule.twitchrivals.com/events/rust-na… https://t.co/2Uynqmo3C3

Fans were extremely excited to hear about the event and were looking forward to what was in the store. Some of the reactions from the Twitter thread were on these lines.

Alexby11's fans were elated to hear that their favorite streamer will be a featured participant and the team leader for the Spanish and Latin American team.

During the year's onset, Disguised Toast went up on Twitter and asked his fellow peers and streamers if they were interested in joining and hosting a Rust event that would feature a 40v40 battle. This might be the catalyst for the upcoming Twitch Rivals event.

any mutuals interested in a $100k rust 40v40 streamer event?

Numerous content creators like Myth, QTCinderella, Karl Jacobs, Ovilee May and JakenBakeLIVE were seen interacting with Disguised Toast's proposition and seemed eager to join in on his venture.

Folks on Reddit, too, were excited to see and hear about this announcement. Some of the reactions revolved around Disguised Toast playing the game instead of shoutcasting.

The event is set to premiere on April 14. It will go on until April 16 on the official Twitch channel, where many content creators will be seen co-streaming the event as they participate and play alongside their team members.

Edited by Srijan Sen
