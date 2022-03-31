Twitch desktop app to shut down at end of April

Twitch revealed today that its desktop app for computers would be shutting down on April 30, releasing a statement on its website and instructions on how to delete the app properly.

Many of the site's users may be confused by this news, as they might not have known that a desktop version of the service even existed.

The company released an official statement on its website, starting by answering the question many were hoping to find the answer to.

"It's true: the Twitch Desktop App will be shut down on April 30."

The organization then stated that they made the decision after taking a look at user feedback and how many people use the service, claiming the choice to shut down the service wasn't an easy one to choose.

"We've made the difficult decision to say goodbye to the Desktop App on April 30. This decision was not made lightly and came from a combination of usage and user feedback."

They added that this would allow Twitch to allocate more resources to develop new ways to interact with streamers and their communities.

"This move allows us to invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about."

The Amazon-owned platform concluded its statement by advising those who use the desktop app to bookmark the browser version of the site, as there's only a month left until they'll be forced off the desktop app.

"If you're used to using the Desktop App, we recommend bookmarking Twitch.tv in your browser of choice for easy access."

Along with the statement, they shared how to properly delete the app from a computer, which can be found here.

Twitch shuts down desktop app, users left disappointed

While this news may not affect the majority of the site's users, it seems that many fans of the desktop app have taken to Twitter to share their sadness that their preferred way to watch streamers will be removed entirely as a potential option.

Grace (she/her) ♊︎ @TheGracePlace_ twitch just keeps moving backwards fr they want to be YouTube so bad and the only thing they can come up with is deleting their desktop app smh how about making the platform actually growable and supporting their creators twitch just keeps moving backwards fr they want to be YouTube so bad and the only thing they can come up with is deleting their desktop app smh how about making the platform actually growable and supporting their creators

Sven Van Herck 💙 @SvenVanHerck Looks like @Twitch is shutting down their desktop app. I use it all the time and it sits on my taskbar as a constant reminder to check out some streams when bored. Lame. Looks like @Twitch is shutting down their desktop app. I use it all the time and it sits on my taskbar as a constant reminder to check out some streams when bored. Lame. https://t.co/ii9h49xEhq

Bertums @imbertums I actually use the twitch desktop app Aw manI actually use the twitch desktop app Aw man 😔 I actually use the twitch desktop app https://t.co/c4eSMNiFxf

🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Bryan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 @Mocharaid Aww, @Twitch is sunseting the desktop app? Kinda condesending they're bringing up the website like I didn't make a concious choice to not use it before. Aww, @Twitch is sunseting the desktop app? Kinda condesending they're bringing up the website like I didn't make a concious choice to not use it before. https://t.co/5bZUTnp1QS

G$ @G_Money_Sign Why is @Twitch getting rid of the desktop app? Kinda makes 0 sense to me. Why is @Twitch getting rid of the desktop app? Kinda makes 0 sense to me.

While it seems like many fans of the app are pretty upset that it's being taken down, it's unlikely that the decision will be reversed, considering the site's history of staying headstrong against criticism.

However, this new change may be for the better if they follow through on their promise to reallocate the desktop app's resources towards improving their service.

Whether fans use the app, choose not to use it, or previously had no idea of its existence, this decision may affect everyone who uses the site, whether they like it or not.

