"I knew Will Smith was my idol": Myth shocks fans with his take on Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars incident

Twitch star and YouTube sensation Myth has garnered a massive fan following since his Fortnite days, with over 7.4 million and 4.56 million fans on the purple and red platform respectively.

The streamer's audience has been supportive of him throughout his incredible journey, venturing from Epic Games' battle royale to Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant, to streaming full-time as a content creator after parting ways with Team SoloMid (TSM) in late 2021/early 2022.

However, it seems as if his latest tweet and distasteful take on the absurd incident at the 94th Academy Awards has not gone down well with his community entirely.

Myth's surprising take on Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at the Academy Awards

Former content creator for TSM, Myth, is often referred to as 'The Fortnite Guy' due to his dominance in the competitive scene of the one-of-a-kind battle royale.

He recently took a trip down memory lane, playing the incredibly addictive game again following the developers decision to remove the building mechanics and the fans once again kept him at the highest pedestal.

Streamer's take on Will Smith & Chris Rock situation (Images via Instagram/tsm_myth)

However, it looks like his stay there was short-lived following his reaction to the bizarre incident that took place at the Oscars earlier yesterday, March 27, 2022.

During the 94th Academy Awards, the American comedian and actor Chris Rock cracked a distasteful joke that targeted Will Smith's wife, actress, and singer Jada Pinkett Smith. This led to The Pursuit of Happyness actor resorting to violence on national television.

Many famous entities around the world, including stars from the gaming space, took to social media platforms to react to the absurd incident. Myth was also one of the most popular names to jump on the bandwagon.

Myth @Myth_ I knew Will Smith was my idol for a reason. I knew Will Smith was my idol for a reason.

Twitch star leaves fans shell-shocked with his take on Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at the Academy Awards

Although many stars openly glorified Smith's actions, the number of individuals who did not appreciate the way the actor handled the situation was no less either.

The majority of the streamer's fans and other stars from the gaming/streaming space were quick to assess his reaction and point out how Smith's response was inappropriate.

HusKerrs @HusKerrs @Myth_ You’re idolizing someone who used violence over that very bad joke? Will could’ve accomplished the same thing and still stood up for his wife multiple ways without physically touching Chris. Yikes @Myth_ You’re idolizing someone who used violence over that very bad joke? Will could’ve accomplished the same thing and still stood up for his wife multiple ways without physically touching Chris. Yikes

Professional gamer and content creator HusKerrs' ideology did not align with the former Fortnite pro's and proclaimed how there were numerous ways to go about the sensitive situation.

Various fans had similar thoughts to HusKerr's and voiced their opinions.

David Jones @whodavejones @Myth_ Nah. This bad take. You don’t physically hit someone because of a joke. Chris even went out of his way to say “I love you” prior to making it. That was uncalled for. @Myth_ Nah. This bad take. You don’t physically hit someone because of a joke. Chris even went out of his way to say “I love you” prior to making it. That was uncalled for.

Corbin @CorbintheCob @WilliamIsYoung_ @CorruptedCooki5 @_Maurtus_ @cyjyfghjvg @Bryan_Perry4 @whodavejones @Myth_ Myth has millions followers, kids look up to this guy and he’s saying Will Smith is his hero for slapping the shit out of another person. Regardless of the reason we probably shouldn’t be encouraging this type of behavior. @WilliamIsYoung_ @CorruptedCooki5 @_Maurtus_ @cyjyfghjvg @Bryan_Perry4 @whodavejones @Myth_ Myth has millions followers, kids look up to this guy and he’s saying Will Smith is his hero for slapping the shit out of another person. Regardless of the reason we probably shouldn’t be encouraging this type of behavior.

However, a few fans took Myth's tweet in a comical manner and questioned those who said it wasn't the right move by the Twitch streamer.

A few individuals even claimed it wasn't entirely wrong of Will Smith to take matters into his own hands.

MicDub @MicDubTV



For some people, it takes a LOT to reach that point. There's a reason we haven't seen Will do this before. What Chris said wasn't cool. Jada has a condition.



Brothas know not to speak on another man's lady. @Myth_ A lot of the people commenting have never thrown a punch in their life.For some people, it takes a LOT to reach that point. There's a reason we haven't seen Will do this before. What Chris said wasn't cool. Jada has a condition.Brothas know not to speak on another man's lady. @Myth_ A lot of the people commenting have never thrown a punch in their life.For some people, it takes a LOT to reach that point. There's a reason we haven't seen Will do this before. What Chris said wasn't cool. Jada has a condition.Brothas know not to speak on another man's lady.

Michael Horton @mikeyg2319 @Myth_ People defending rock because it’s a “joke” yea defend a “joke” degrading a woman isn’t this the problem we’re trying to fix in the world. Slap was harmless was a G check to be honest @Myth_ People defending rock because it’s a “joke” yea defend a “joke” degrading a woman isn’t this the problem we’re trying to fix in the world. Slap was harmless was a G check to be honest

Breanna 🫶🏽🫧💕 @breazbaby @Myth_ No you’re absolutely right. Chris Rock crossed a line. She literally has a medical condition. He deserved that 100%. @Myth_ No you’re absolutely right. Chris Rock crossed a line. She literally has a medical condition. He deserved that 100%.

Many fans expressed that it was wrong for Myth to idolize Will Smith and praise his actions.

Bryan R. @D4tKidd1524 🏽 🏽 @Myth_ Facts, a comedian who’s made dark humor jokes just like everyone else in the comedian industry and can’t take a joke… on live television, assaulted someone over a joke! GREAT IDOL! @Myth_ Facts, a comedian who’s made dark humor jokes just like everyone else in the comedian industry and can’t take a joke… on live television, assaulted someone over a joke! GREAT IDOL! 🙌🏽👍🏽

Views and opinions for each person in today's absurd events are divided equally all across the world and it certainly does vary from person to person.

