JasonR shockingly switches stance on dodging matches involving women, apologizes for bizarre actions

Valorant streamer "JasonR" had dug his own grave in his latest gruesome altercation with Twitch streamer "Tarik" on the latter's recent stream. The two seemed to have developed a feud with both the parties disagreeing with each other's opinions.

However, another statement from JasonR has left everyone in the community absolutely flabbergasted in an entirely new way. In his latest stream, the Valorant content creator has surprisingly switched his stance on dodging games, giving an insight into why he did it, along with an apology.

JasonR finds himself in murky waters following the altercation with Tarik

The Twitch streamer has been at the heart of all conversations following his latest controversy involving fellow streamer Tarik. The two got into a heated debate on their respective streams, with JasonR using some upsetting words yet again.

However, it appears that Tarik handled the situation exceptionally well, as many popular entities had nothing but words of appreciation for him.

JasonR's comments led to outrage in the gaming and streaming space, with many famous streamers and content creators such as QTCinderella taking to social media platforms to voice their opinions.

JasonR stuns everyone with an apology and a reformed stance on dodging games

While his recent stream has turned many heads in the community due to his unbelievable remarks, there is a bit that seems to portray that the Valorant streamer now has a reformed opinion on the whole situation.

JasonR fuels controversy with Tarik remarks (Images via Sportskeeda)

Interestingly, while reading out a comment from his Twitch chat, the accused streamer openly admitted to dodging games purposely and revealed that he has admitted the same in the past as well.

Continuing the discussion, he added that he was willing to say it again and highlighted:

"I dodged certain situations for my wife and my relationship."

After revealing the reason for his actions. He further explained how he will be handling similar situations in the coming future and stated:

"From now on, I will not be dodging or moving or avoiding these situations. From now on. And I'm sorry. Like, again, I didn't mean any harm"

Reddit reacts to JasonR apologizing for his actions

In the now-removed post uploaded to the subreddit dedicated to the events of the live streams, r/LivestreamFail, many fans had unique reactions to the surprising and carefully worded apology.

Some fans questioned if the streamer has learned from his experience and is now a reformed man, while one fan suggested that he should stop doing so and spark more controversy and drama.

Several individuals suggested hysterical reasons behind JasonR's change of opinion in the post's comment section.

Some took personal digs at the Valorant streamer.

Hopefully, the streamer will now stay true to his words in the future as the community has clearly backed Tarik following their recent debate.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete