BGMI: TSM wins OR Championship Legends Rise 2022

The five-day-long BGMI OR Championship: Legends Rise 2022 concluded on February 20, with TSM taking the title. A total of 10 teams from the BGIS Finals, along with six invited teams, competed in over 15 matches.

TSM and Team Soul battled tooth and nail for the top spot, but Team Soul's early elimination in the final match helped TSM claim the championship.

BGMI Legends Rise 2022 overall standings

Team Soul finished second in the BGMI OR Championship: Legends Rise 2022 (Image via OR Esports)

TSM showed balanced gameplay to secure the top spot with 86 kills and 189 points. The team took three chicken dinners, which is the most for any team.

Fan-favorite Team Soul missed out on first place by six points as they settled for second place with 97 kills and 183 points. The team was aggressive from the first match and it showed in the results as they took the most number of kills. The top five fraggers list includes two Soul players, which shows their dominance in the championship.

Overall ranking of BGMI OR Championship: Legends Rise 2022 (Image via OR Esports)

Hyderabad Hydras continued their BGIS form and settled for third place with 54 kills and 162 points. Team Insane, with their new squad, did well to grab fourth place with 155 points.

Skyesports champion Team XO had a forgettable tournament as they finished in 10th place, while BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming had a horror outing as they finished last. GodLike Esports also struggled to make their mark as they finished in 15th place.

Top five fraggers of the event

Top 5 players of OR Championship: Legends Rise 2022 (Image via OR Esports)

1) Soul Akshat - 37 kills

2) TSM Ninja - 28 kills

3) Orangutan AKop - 27 kills

4) Soul Player 3 - 25 kills

5) Insane Neyo - 22 kills

Prize pool distribution for the BGMI OR Championship

Legend Rise Season 3 had a total prize pool of 5 lakhs INR. Two categories saw TSM winning 60% of the money.

1st Place (Winner): 2,00,000 INR - TSM

2nd Place: 1,00,000 INR - Soul

3rd Place: 50,000 INR - Hyderabad Hydras

4th Place: 50,000 INR - Team Insane Esports

Chicken Dinner Champion: 1,00,000 INR (most chicken dinner) - TSM

Top fragger: Zebronics Gaming Headphones - Soul Akshat

MVP: Zebronics Gaming Headphones - TSM Ninja

Ninja from TSM emerged as MVP, while Akshat from Team Soul was the top fragger of the event.

