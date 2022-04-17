Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle featuring Disguised Toast ends prematurely, Twitch issues statement 

The drama around the Twitch Rivals Rust event has finally come to a close with the admins declaring Team Disguised Toast (North America) as the winning team in the 40v40 match.

Originally intended to be held for a period of three days, the event was cut short after the Spanish team, led by Alexby11, accused Twitch admins of discrimination.

Read on to find out what caused an abrupt end to one of the most hotly anticipated events in the streaming community.

The entire Disguised Toast x Twitch Rivals x Rust drama explained

Rust is a popular survival-focused strategy game where a player or a group of players collect resources in a forest setting to stay alive.

For the first time, Twitch Rivals organizers introduced a new format for the tournament, where 40 player teams from NA (North America) and Spain/LATAM regions competed with each other.

The teams consisted of content creators and streamers from these regions, who were to be picked out by their respective leaders (Disguised Toast and Alexby11). The event had a massive prize pool of $100,000.

The tournament commenced on April 15, with both teams having a strong start from the beginning of the event. After a competitive first day, the Spanish teams started alleging that their region was being shown disrespect and threatened to leave the event.

While play continued into the 2nd day, the rift between the teams only grew bigger. This started when allegations of the showdown being unfair to the Spanish team were also added to the mix.

The root of these allegations lied in the scheduling of the event. In a competitive Rust event where the other team's players are resting at a different time than the other, it gives one an opportunity to easily attack them, diminish their resources and knock off their players.

As Twitch is an NA-based organization, the scheduling of the event was as per NA's timezones. The Spanish streamers felt this gave the American team an unfair advantage.

Many streamers, including xQc and TL's Mendo, noted that although the schedule was on NA time, Spanish streamers could exploit the NA team's downtime just as easily. xQc explained this on Disguised Toast's stream towards the end of Day 1:

"They could literally log in during their prime time when we are all asleep, grind for materials and loot, and prepare a plan. They could literally raid our base in the last three hours and get free $100,000.”

The Day 3 broadcast was called off as these allegations continued towards the end of Day 2 as well. Although internal dialogue between the teams and Twitch admins was kept private, Twitch released a statement declaring Team Disguised Toast as the winner after extensive discussion.

The Kill Leader bonus was won by Spanish streamer NemerethTV for an aggregate of 160 kills during the event.

Disguised Toast, the NA team captain, paid his respects to the entire organizing team after the statement was released. At the time of writing, no comment has been made by Alexby11 regarding the same.

Toast @DisguisedToast



Even though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together Thank you to all the players, admins, viewers that tuned into the Rust event these last few daysEven though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together Thank you to all the players, admins, viewers that tuned into the Rust event these last few daysEven though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together❤️

Let's see what fans have to say regarding the conclusion of this entire incident.

Fans react to Disguised Toast winning the Twitch Rivals Rust event

Earnest fans who were looking forward to an intense battle were disheartened by the direction the tournament went in. Regardless of an amicable settlement being reached between Team Disguised Toast and Team AlexBy11, fans from both regions are still in fierce contest with each other.

Escandalo🇪🇸 @EscandaloMCD @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Que vergüenza de torneo, que mal organizado, favoreciendo a los suyos. ojala y nadie vuelva a jugar un torneo de caciques fomentando los insultos y las trampas. Viva ÑÑÑÑÑÑÑÑÑ @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Que vergüenza de torneo, que mal organizado, favoreciendo a los suyos. ojala y nadie vuelva a jugar un torneo de caciques fomentando los insultos y las trampas. Viva ÑÑÑÑÑÑÑÑÑ

Itsapaul @Itsa_Paul @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Hopefully Rust stuff continues with another actual competitive team instead of folks that continue to whine and complain it was rigged when they're the ones with all the admin time/concessions @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Hopefully Rust stuff continues with another actual competitive team instead of folks that continue to whine and complain it was rigged when they're the ones with all the admin time/concessions 😂

Tal @TioGio6 @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust



Big W NA team @RustoriaServers The Spain team is absolutely coping so hard with the excuses rn lolBig W NA team @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers The Spain team is absolutely coping so hard with the excuses rn lolBig W NA team 👑

𝕹𝖆𝖍𝖚𝖆𝖑 @DdyNahual @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Fue un evento muy denigrate para la gente de LATAM Y ESPAÑA no tiene sentido las injusticias que se realizaron en contra de LA Y ESPAÑA ,NA es una comunidad tan tóxica y desagradable, ojalá y que los twitch rivals se queden en comunidades locales @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Fue un evento muy denigrate para la gente de LATAM Y ESPAÑA no tiene sentido las injusticias que se realizaron en contra de LA Y ESPAÑA ,NA es una comunidad tan tóxica y desagradable, ojalá y que los twitch rivals se queden en comunidades locales https://t.co/ucfiEqmbsz

Heidi Why @yanszeman @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers I enjoyed watching it, even the drama when it didn’t affect game play was amusing. Twig rivals was entertaining and I hope there are more like this in the future…but maybe with a different team that doesn’t constantly quit.. @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers I enjoyed watching it, even the drama when it didn’t affect game play was amusing. Twig rivals was entertaining and I hope there are more like this in the future…but maybe with a different team that doesn’t constantly quit..

floatin G @Adrian51449780 @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Yo twitch rivals do this event again, but just dont invite people with such bad egos that they just hold you event hostage. Still loved this, I hope to see more in the coming futrue @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Yo twitch rivals do this event again, but just dont invite people with such bad egos that they just hold you event hostage. Still loved this, I hope to see more in the coming futrue

DavidjB @SonofJese @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers El espíritu competitivo se pierde cuando hay preferencia para una de las partes, fue muy claro que los admins y Twitch dieron ventaja a NA. NA no tiene la capacidad de entender esto porque están acostumbrados a que les den siempre la razón y los traten con guantes de seda. @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers El espíritu competitivo se pierde cuando hay preferencia para una de las partes, fue muy claro que los admins y Twitch dieron ventaja a NA. NA no tiene la capacidad de entender esto porque están acostumbrados a que les den siempre la razón y los traten con guantes de seda.

002Abdelion @FrostyFreezer4 @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Insane event, was fun to watch and I hope that there are more in the future. However, the behavior of Team Spain (of most of its members) was awful. I hope that they are not invited again because leaving a tournament shows their total lack of respect,even if there were problems. @TwitchRivals @aLexBY11 @DisguisedToast @playrust @RustoriaServers Insane event, was fun to watch and I hope that there are more in the future. However, the behavior of Team Spain (of most of its members) was awful. I hope that they are not invited again because leaving a tournament shows their total lack of respect,even if there were problems.

This faceoff will likely continue for some time. What remains to be seen is if the participants from either side will address the release of this statement anytime soon.

What also remains to be seen is if Disguised Toast will decide to do so as well. This is especially concerning, considering the fact that he played a big part in the event's organization and is yet to comment further on the ongoing allegations from fans.

