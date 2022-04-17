"It is spineless": Mendo calls out Spanish streamers after Rust Twitch Rivals

After the Rust Twitch Rivals event, Mendo called out the Spanish team for their behavior. In the $100,000 team battle event, North America finished victorious, but the story became about the Spanish team's unsportsmanlike behavior.

On the first day of the event, several large Spanish streamers discussed forfeiting the event, citing a "lack of respect" and claiming the event was poorly organized.

There was also a lot of poor behavior on behalf of some of the Spanish players, including toxic antics against the North American team as many didn't even show up for Day 2. Mendo called these streamers out after Twitch Rivals.

"It is spineless, it is childish, and I cannot believe that actually happened."

Mendo calls out Spanish streamers for toxic behavior

At the end of the two-day Twitch Rivals Rust event between North American and Spanish streamers, the Team Liquid streamer called out the opposing team for toxic behavior. He pointed out the racist and sexist comments directed towards North American streamers, as well as chat hoppers harassing players on their streams.

In addition, some members of the Spanish team started complaining to the admins and social media that the event was unfair and poorly organized, threatening to forfeit the event. Many of those same streamers decided not to show up for the second day of the event, essentially handing the NA team a free win.

After a two-day long stream, the former Overwatch pro expressed his disappointment at how the event ended and the poor behavior of the opposing team.

He repeatedly called them childish and spineless for their conduct during Twitch Rivals. He also called out viewers who were chat hopping and directing hateful comments at his fellow streamers.

"I cannot believe that grown adults act like them."

Mendo was not the only one with harsh words for the Spanish team. Popular streamer xQc called the team out for poor sportsmanship.

"But instead they go to Twitter, cry to the admins, cry in chat, cry on stream, and make little meetings about quitting..."

Disguised Toast, who helped organize the event and led the North American team, expressed his disappointment with how the event ended.

Toast @DisguisedToast



Even though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together Thank you to all the players, admins, viewers that tuned into the Rust event these last few daysEven though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together Thank you to all the players, admins, viewers that tuned into the Rust event these last few daysEven though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together❤️

Despite the controversy surrounding the event, the overall setup was interesting. While it may be understandable given the circumstances, it would still be a shame if Twitch Rivals doesn't return to Rust in the future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul