TenZ and Mendo among others refute s1mple's comment that the Operator is the "worst weapon" in Valorant

Just a day after Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev called the Operator the "worst weapon" in Valorant, several pros have come out to suggest otherwise.

Valorant stars like Lucas "Mendo" Håkansson suggest that the Operator is "balanced" at best, but also stated that it is "overpowered" in ranked matches.

The problem with this is that the ranked system doesn't work well enough for something like the OP to exist



A gun should not completely shut down and counter a composition when most of my teammates "can't" even play smoke characters



in comp 5v5 play, the OP feels balanced https://t.co/ilkDW2TmEw — Liquid Mendo (@Mendo) March 25, 2021

But in ranked, it's extremely easy to use, extremely oppressive, and it can even get to the point where an entire ranked team's composition just does not have the remote possibility of countering the oppressiveness of the weapon



let's give all characters a smoke and 2 flashes? — Liquid Mendo (@Mendo) March 25, 2021

“It’s extremely easy to use, extremely oppressive, and it can even get to the point where an entire ranked team’s composition just does not have the remote possibility of countering the oppressiveness of the weapon.”

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, on the other hand, stated that he doesn't find the most expensive sniper in Valorant overpowered at all. He also went on to state that players don't use it to the best of its abilities, insuinating that the Operator has a lot to offer that goes unnoticed in the Riot Games FPS.

Seeing some talks about the operator again on my feed, never thought it was overpowered but people just don’t use their abilities to smoke off or push off common Op angles. Gun is legit made to punish people ego peeking and taking unnecessary duels — TenZ / Tyson (SEN) (@TenZOfficial) March 25, 2021

Popular CS:GO AWPer Kenny "kennyS" Schrub sided with s1mple in this debate. The AWPing legend is infamous for getting the sniper in CS:GO nerfed because of the kind of abilities the weapon had and the kind of flexibility in movement it provided.

It’s fun but operator mouvement and the time you have to wait before shooting you know... I don’t like waiting — kennyS (@G2kennyS) March 24, 2021

S1mple unhappy with the operator in Valorant

The Ukranian prodigy took up Valorant recently to add another FPS to his arsenal. As expected, the newcomer seemed to have been struggling a bit, and more so with the Operator.

So much so that he went on to call it the "worst weapon" in the game. S1mple also went on to say that noobs purchase the weapon in the game because of its high price and just hide in corners in order to get kills.

This isn't the first time that Valorant has been challenged in terms of its meta. The FPS came out less than a year ago and has seen its fair share of nerfs and buffs. Moreover, Valorant has seen some heavy investment considering some of the finest esports organizations have a dedicated Valorant line-up.

Several CS:GO pros bid farewell to the Valve shooter to find solace in the Riot Games FPS, so it's safe to say that the title has been gradually evolving and may even overtake its competitor in the years to come.