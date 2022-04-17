Disguised Toast mocks Twitch Rivals Rust event, jokingly says he’ll squad people up based on religion

Amidst all the controversy surrounding the latest edition of the Twitch Rivals tournament, Disguised Toast has found time to make a hilarious remark addressing the current situation. The streamer, along with popular names like xQc and Shroud, was set to compete with teams of content creators from Spain and the LATAM region in a three-day Rust tournament.

This is the first time the Twitch Rivals team has decided to form teams of content creators from the same region and have them battle it out. This decision is what lies at the heart of the controversy and what has elicited a trademark hilarious comment from Disguised Toast.

What made Disguised Toast say he'll squad people up based on religion?

The three-day event was a 40v40 team battle in Rust with Toast leading the American team, facing off against streamers from Spain and LATAM led by Alexby11. Hype for the event was sky high since its announcement at the end of March, but one day in the tournament seemed to have taken a turn for the worse.

Towards the end of the first day of the competition, Spanish streamers began alleging that their region was being shown disrespect by NA creators and that the event was being unfair to them.

As play continued into the second day, the outcry from the Spanish team did as well, forcing the organizers to completely call off the third day. Team Disguised Toast was declared the winner of the event after both teams came to an "amicable agreement" as per the statement issued by Twitch.

For Spanish streamers, strong allegiance to their region was what caused the rift to occur between the teams, Toast jokingly tweeted that making teams based on religion would be a safer bet.

Toast @DisguisedToast the country vs country format turned out spicer than expected, so next time ill be adjusting by having people squad up based on their religions instead

Even before this, the streamer had addressed the consequences of Spanish streamers disrupting the event.

"I know NA won, but if there's no content for the players, for the viewers... there's just nothing to watch."

Disguised Toast also felt stopping play was disrespectful to the effort that Twitch admins had put into putting together the event.

"We were blessed to play video games for a living and all we have to do is make it fun, make content for our viewers. Twitch put in a lot of money. Not just the $100k prize pool, but over $100k in production."

After the announcement by Twitch, Toast paid a gracious tribute to all those who were part of organizing the mammoth event.

Toast @DisguisedToast



Even though in ended in unfortunate circumstances, I'm proud to have been a part of it and the team we put together Thank you to all the players, admins, viewers that tuned into the Rust event these last few days

Let's see how fans are reacting to Toast's final comment on the entire matter.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's hilarious comment after Rivals Rust controversy

As this was one of the most hotly anticipated events in the streaming community, its abrupt ending being taken gracefully by Toast won him admiration from fans and fellow creators.

Tyler Randall @TylerRandall3 @DisguisedToast Much love man! It was an amazing event! I wish more of the Spanish streamers had a better attitude then they did but it is what it is! Hopefully they have another event with more positive people!! @DisguisedToast Much love man! It was an amazing event! I wish more of the Spanish streamers had a better attitude then they did but it is what it is! Hopefully they have another event with more positive people!!

After his comment, fans took over on continuing with the premise of alternate formats for the tournament.

David @CyanosisM @DisguisedToast Christians in one category or by denominations? If so PLEASE match a Protestant religion against Catholicism so we can have another holy war. @DisguisedToast Christians in one category or by denominations? If so PLEASE match a Protestant religion against Catholicism so we can have another holy war.

batti britt.🦇 @CorpsesCr3w @DisguisedToast would you separate Christian’s by denomination? I’m just saying Mormans vs Catholics would be hilarious @DisguisedToast would you separate Christian’s by denomination? I’m just saying Mormans vs Catholics would be hilarious

Disguised Toast is a member of OfflineTV who regularly streams all kinds of strategy games. He also won the "Best Strategy Game Streamer" award at the recent Streamer Awards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan