"I don't care how nice he is": Disguised Toast jokes about his only criteria for streaming with other streamers

Jeremy Disguised Toast surprisingly revealed his only criteria for streaming with other streamers. It's no secret that he is fairly private, as the streamer doesn't like to socialize much. However, in his broadcast on April 4, the streamer hilariously turned the casual conversation into something interesting for the viewers.

Streaming is much more than just a mere hobby for many people out there. It has become one of the most important sources of livelihood for streamers and content creators. However, one factor that ultimately decides a person's career on the purple platform is arguably the number of followers the streamer has.

And that's precisely what other streamers need to have if they wish to collaborate or just join Disguised Toast for his livestream. On his recent stream, Disguised Toast hilariously noted:

"Huh, nice guy. I don't care how nice he is. How many viewers has he got?"

Disguised Toast reveals criteria for streaming with other small streamers

Disguised Toast is a well-known face in the streaming industry. Be it his controversial claims or fun streams, the streamer has clubbed a huge fan following for himself.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Toast recently revealed his only critera for streaming/collaborating with other small streamers. While on a livestream with fellow streamer LilyPichu and BoxBox, they noticed how the group was one player short. When BoxBox said he could get his coach, Toast asked about how many viewers the person had. After the latter admitted to 300, Toast hilariously noted:

"300 viewers? We don't associate with anyone less than a thousand bro. When was the last time you saw me play with a less than thousand viewers."

BoxBox went along with the joke and spoke about how he could have his coach get 1000 viewers in five minutes, it wouldn't be a problem. However, Disguised Toast didn't accept it. LilyPichu jumped in and said:

"Wait, if I ever want, If I ever want, if I, if I don't have a thousand viewrs. Would you still play with me?"

To which, Toast quickly went on to say:

"No. No, why would I play with you?"

To which LilyPichu reminded Toast that they are friends. Despite that, Toast took his stand and continued:

"Yeah, we are friends because you have clout."

He also spoke about how clout is more important than family. Clearly, Toast is joking about it all. He is basically impersonating a PC company here. Even as a joke, it's definitely the harsh reality of the streaming world currently. Having more followers on Twitch or any other platform majorly decides a streamer's career in the streaming industry.

Fans react to the weird criteria

As expected, fans were quick to recognize the joke from the, essentially, variety streamer.

Disguised Toast has made such controversial statements earlier as well

Way back in June 2021, the streamer got into hot water for his controversial claim on small streamers.

As per Disguised Toast, some streamers are small because they don't have much potential. Naturally, this insensitive comment didn't sit well with the majority of the viewerbase. However, after receiving a lot of hate for his comments, the streamer went on to explain this side of the story.

Toast went on to say that he received hundreds of messages from small streamers on a daily basis and that it was not possible to get all of them on the server. He could not check everybody's stream to see their true potential.

He also highlighted the fact that there are many small streamers he would love to collaborate with and give them the one chance they deserve.

Toast has been a prominent streamer on every platform he has streamed for. From YouTube to Facebook gaming to now Twitch, Disguised Toast is truly a variety streamer in terms of platforms. Despite having to rebuild his entire base with each move, he now has over 2.5 million followers on the purple platform, where he can be found streaming multiple titles regularly.

