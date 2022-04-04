"She's really messy": Lilypichu speaks about AriaSaki's flaws during recent cooking stream

Twitch streamer Lilypichu spoke about AriaSaki's flaws during her recent stream. The former is one of the top streamers with millions of followers on the purple platform.

She and Aria often broadcast themselves cooking or just enjoying each other's company or even making fun of each other, for that matter.

As such, it makes complete sense that Lily won't give away any chance to reveal anything embarrassing about AriaSaki, of course, in a friendly manner.

In her April 1 broadcast, Lily amusingly revealed some of AriaSaki's flaws when a viewer pointed out how perfect the streamer is. An excited Lily got all excited and revealed:

"She's really messy."

Naturally, being an extremely close friend, the former knows almost everything about Aria, including her flaws.

It goes without saying that the two streamers share an incredibly strong relationship and have been close friends for quite a while.

Lilypichu revealed AriaSaki's biggest flaw in her recent cooking stream

In a recent cooking stream on her channel, Lilypichu revealed some interesting secrets about Aria Saki. While both streamers can be seen just enjoying cooking to its fullest, the former hilariously talked about her colleague's flaws.

Replying to a viewer's question about AriaSaki's perfect work, Lilypichu quickly took a sarcastic tone to reveal something embarrassing about her fellow streamer:

Jumping right onto it, Lily noted:

"Wow, off to a good start, my dear. Okay, let me tell you, her flaws. She's really messy. That's it."

Aria Saki humbly agreed, stating:

"I'm a little messy."

Fans react to hilarious reveal

Fans react to the entertaining reveal (Image via- AriaSaki's live stream chat)

As expected, fans were quite amused to learn of Aria's biggest flaw. One YouTube user even joked about cleaning up the online star's mess to help her out with her flaws.

AriaSaki created a mess while opening a wine bottle in her cooking livestream

Although Lily did try to reveal something new, AriaSaki's messy work is not new to the streaming community. In January, she made a complete mess after trying a laughable yet chaotic way to open a wine bottle.

In that cooking broadcast, the internet sensation tried using scissors and even knives to drill the cork on the wine bottle.

However, as expected, the entire procedure wasn't as straightforward as it sounds. While removing the last piece with a scissor, the Twitch streamer spilled the wine all over the kitchen counter after wasting an hour on the bottle.

Naturally, the incident with the two top streamers shows how close they are. Hopefully, Lily continues to share some more interesting aspects of their lives.

Edited by Ravi Iyer