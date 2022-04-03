"I literally got shook": AriaSaki and Lilypichu share their views on the infamous Will Smith Oscars 2022 slap

Twitch streamers and close friends AriaSaki and Lilypichu shared their views on the infamous Will Smith Oscars 2022 controversy. In one of the most unusual moments in Oscar history, popular actor Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage, creating a lot of drama.

The violent action took place when Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's, the actor's wife, shaved head in between the award ceremony. Will Smith was first seen laughing about it but suddenly walked onto the stage and took a dramatic swig at Chris Rock publicly.

Naturally, the dramatic on-stage scene went viral on multiple social media platforms to become one of the most infamous sagas of 2022. Since the Oscar drama is unbelievably flabbergasting, it mainly provoked intense online opinions from different communities.

With this in mind, on April 1, 2022, broadcast, AriaSaki and Lilypichu shared their views on the shocking scene. While talking about the unfortunate incident, the former notes:

"I was so scared when I saw that clip. I literally got shook. I was like, "Oh, my god."

AriaSaki and Lilypichu finally broke their silence on Will Smith's Oscar 2022 slap

In their recent cooking stream, the two best friends finally broke their silence on Will Smith's Oscar 2022 slap.

As expected, both the streamers were against physical violence of any kind. When asked about their opinion on the controversial matter, Lilypichu firmly replied:

"Why the f*ck did he slap him...or punch him? "

To which AriaSaki pointed out that slapping someone so forcefully in public is not appreciated. And it's definitely scary for the viewers. She notes:

"Yeah, and it was so like forceful and like, oh my god. Like sure, I do agree that the joke is tactless, but oh my god, scary, scary stuff. Physical violence is like never okay. period. It scared the crap out of me"

As expected, the dramatic slap took a huge toll on the viewers. While some were totally shocked by this unfortunate incident, many just got scared with all the built up tension between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the time.

What viewers feel about the Oscar drama besides Aria and Lilypichu's take

As expected, the infamous Oscar scene came as a huge surprise to all the fans out there.

Dr.Forrester87 @DForrester87 @jasonsfolly If someone cracked a joke about a condition my wife had to a nation-wide audience and I looked over and it clearly made her uncomfortable and I didn't say or do something...then my wife married wrong. @jasonsfolly If someone cracked a joke about a condition my wife had to a nation-wide audience and I looked over and it clearly made her uncomfortable and I didn't say or do something...then my wife married wrong.

WhatchaGonnaDo @SneezeyTickles @DForrester87



Chris' joke was definitely in poor taste, but I don't think it was done maliciously. 🤷‍♀️ @jasonsfolly Normally I would agree...but when the wife herself has maintained that she laughs about it herself & makes small jokes at her own expense...I don't think assault was the answer here.Chris' joke was definitely in poor taste, but I don't think it was done maliciously. 🤷‍♀️ @DForrester87 @jasonsfolly Normally I would agree...but when the wife herself has maintained that she laughs about it herself & makes small jokes at her own expense...I don't think assault was the answer here. Chris' joke was definitely in poor taste, but I don't think it was done maliciously. 🤷‍♀️

Louisa Gummer 🕷💙🇪🇺🇺🇦 @LouisaGummer @jasonsfolly I still can’t quite process it and can’t get to sleep. Why would Will Smith do that? What anger issues does he have? @jasonsfolly I still can’t quite process it and can’t get to sleep. Why would Will Smith do that? What anger issues does he have?

Images definitely speak much louder than words.

Glenda Charles @LadyStarChilde @jasonsfolly While I do not condone Will Smith's reaction, I believe this was a perfect demonstration as to why it is NOT OK to comment on or joke about someone's appearance. This is the behaviour we expect from school yard bullies. @jasonsfolly While I do not condone Will Smith's reaction, I believe this was a perfect demonstration as to why it is NOT OK to comment on or joke about someone's appearance. This is the behaviour we expect from school yard bullies.

DrMonDieu @DrMonDieu @jasonsfolly There's something very wrong with our society if we think responding with physical violence to a joke is justified. Will was even laughing at the joke until Jada cued him to go do something. @jasonsfolly There's something very wrong with our society if we think responding with physical violence to a joke is justified. Will was even laughing at the joke until Jada cued him to go do something.

Deborah Haygood @HaygoodDeborah @jasonsfolly I watched the Oscars too. Chris Rock shouldn't have said what he did. Will Smith should have shown more self control. @jasonsfolly I watched the Oscars too. Chris Rock shouldn't have said what he did. Will Smith should have shown more self control.

After days of complete silence, Chris Rock finally spoke about the Oscars dramatic scene. As per the popular comedian, he is still processing what happened there and what exactly went wrong.

With this, let's hope that everything goes back to normal between the best actor of 2022 and Chris Rock soon.

