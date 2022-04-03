"I literally got shook": AriaSaki and Lilypichu share their views on the infamous Will Smith Oscars 2022 slap

Twitch streamers and close friends AriaSaki and Lilypichu shared their views on the infamous Will Smith Oscars 2022 controversy. In one of the most unusual moments in Oscar history, popular actor Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage, creating a lot of drama.
The violent action took place when Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's, the actor's wife, shaved head in between the award ceremony. Will Smith was first seen laughing about it but suddenly walked onto the stage and took a dramatic swig at Chris Rock publicly.
Naturally, the dramatic on-stage scene went viral on multiple social media platforms to become one of the most infamous sagas of 2022. Since the Oscar drama is unbelievably flabbergasting, it mainly provoked intense online opinions from different communities.
With this in mind, on April 1, 2022, broadcast, AriaSaki and Lilypichu shared their views on the shocking scene. While talking about the unfortunate incident, the former notes:
"I was so scared when I saw that clip. I literally got shook. I was like, "Oh, my god."
AriaSaki and Lilypichu finally broke their silence on Will Smith's Oscar 2022 slap
In their recent cooking stream, the two best friends finally broke their silence on Will Smith's Oscar 2022 slap.
As expected, both the streamers were against physical violence of any kind. When asked about their opinion on the controversial matter, Lilypichu firmly replied:
"Why the f*ck did he slap him...or punch him? "
To which AriaSaki pointed out that slapping someone so forcefully in public is not appreciated. And it's definitely scary for the viewers. She notes:
"Yeah, and it was so like forceful and like, oh my god. Like sure, I do agree that the joke is tactless, but oh my god, scary, scary stuff. Physical violence is like never okay. period. It scared the crap out of me"
As expected, the dramatic slap took a huge toll on the viewers. While some were totally shocked by this unfortunate incident, many just got scared with all the built up tension between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the time.
What viewers feel about the Oscar drama besides Aria and Lilypichu's take
As expected, the infamous Oscar scene came as a huge surprise to all the fans out there.
Images definitely speak much louder than words.
After days of complete silence, Chris Rock finally spoke about the Oscars dramatic scene. As per the popular comedian, he is still processing what happened there and what exactly went wrong.
With this, let's hope that everything goes back to normal between the best actor of 2022 and Chris Rock soon.