Who is LilyPichu and how is she linked to Genshin Impact?

Twitch streamer LilyPichu will officially enter the Genshin Impact universe with the 2.0 update. She is the voice actor for one of the characters that will arrive in Yoimiya's highly-anticipated banner.

LilyPichu is the voice behind the Inazuma character named Sayu who is a ninja from the Shiyuumatsu-Ban. Based on leaks and the Genshin Impact lore, it won't be an overstatement that Sayu is an interesting character.

Sayu in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hence, Lily Pichu seems like the ideal voice actor for her.

LilyPichu has worked in many games before Genshin Impact

While a plethora of Genshin Impact players were surprised to hear Lily Pichu's voice, others who have been following the streamer for a long time are well aware of her voice acting skills.

Here are some of the most prominent roles Lily has performed as a voice actor so far:

Joddy- Maple Story 2

Juniper- Arcade Spirits

Minami Maeno- Ethereal Enigma

Lily has perfectly modulated her voice for all the roles, which explains why fans couldn't recognize her as Sayu.

Interestingly, even Lily's closest friends, Sykkuno and Pokimane, were unable to identify her when they first watched Sayu's cut-scenes.

As for now, it is known that Sayu is obsessed with sleeping and growing taller. Regardless, she is one of the most skilled combat professionals in Inazuma.

How good will be Sayu in Genshin Impact?

Even though Sayu is a four-star character, players around the world are eager to unlock her. Naturally, LilyPichu has played a big role in creating this hype. She has millions of fans who will not think twice before unlocking Sayu.

Moreover, Sayu belongs to the Anemo element and can serve multiple roles in a team. Depending on the way players build her, she can act as the main DPS or a reliable support healer.

Sayu in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The ascension materials and talent leveling-up materials for Sayu have been revealed, and the community is already working hard to farm them. She majorly requires Crystal Marrow, a material that players must remember from the popular Chouji's world quest.

Sayu will arrive in Genshin Impact alongside Yoimiya, Xinyan, and Diona in the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner on August 10. It is safe to assume that the banner will be a massive hit, and miHoYo can certainly thank LilyPichu for it.

Edited by Gautham Balaji