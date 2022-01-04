"I'll just use scissors": AriaSaki makes a mess after trying unconventional way of opening bottle

Twitch streamer Angela "AriaSaki" Don's attempts to open a wine bottle for her recent cooking stream couldn't have gone any worse, and it led to a mess over her entire kitchen.

For the longest time, the streamer experimented with various methods to try and pop it off. After many failed attempts, she used an ill-advised method involving scissors, which, predictably, didn't go as planned.

"I'll just use scissors"

AriaSaki's cooking stream becomes a lesson on how not to open wine bottles

In a recent cooking stream on her channel, Twitch streamer AriaSaki had planned to cook Braised Beef and Mushroom Pasta.

The stream began with plenty of enthusiasm from the chat. But midway through it, the stream's focus shifted to a wine bottle.

Wine was an integral ingredient in AriaSaki's Braise Beef and Mushroom Pasta. However, she had a hard time at removing the bottle's cork as she didn't have a corkscrew with her.

After trying various methods, her chat provided a tip to expand the cork present in it by heating it, which led to AriaSaki using a hair straightener to heat it.

"Does the cork expand? Does the air expand?"

However, that method didn't work either, and she had to resort to other ideas from her chat. About half-an-hour later, she had almost given up when someone in her chat suggested yanking out the cork with a sharp object.

This led to AriaSaki trying out knives and scissors to drill a hole into the cork, akin to a drill bit or corkscrew, which would easily help her take it out. After about five minutes of trying with scissors, she somehow managed to remove a piece of cork off the wine bottle. However, there was still a piece of it lying inside.

"I broke it, I broke the cork. It was working."

Having seen the light at the end of the tunnel, it seemed her struggle of opening the bottle was nearly over. However, when she tried removing the final piece with the scissors, she spilled the wine and made a mess of herself.

"There is wine everywhere!"

In the end, this led to even more work for AriaSaki as she now had to clean up the spillage after already wasting an hour trying to open the wine bottle, and her Twitch chat couldn't help but laugh at the streamer's hilarious situation.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee