Top 5 funniest Twitch moments of 2021

Like every year, 2021 threw in a catalog of funny moments featuring some of the most popular content creators on Twitch.

Streamers such as Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris, Ludwig Ahgren, and Felix “xQc” Lengyel are more than capable of coming up with genuinely funny content on the go. Others, such as Thomas “Sykkuno” and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, have also been involved in innumerable funny incidents during Twitch streams.

With 2021 now in its final stretch, a number of notably hilarious moments have blown up in popularity. The following part of the article will list five of the funniest Twitch moments of 2021.

5 of the funniest Twitch moments from 2021

5) When Tyler 1 successfully lifted 550 lbs

In April 2021, Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp successfully listed 550 lbs, or a whopping 250 kg, during a powerlifting meet. The streamer obviously burst into celebrations once he managed to successfully achieve the feat. However, viewers were left amused at the streamer’s expressions through the process:

Tyler1 was obviously pumped up and initially looked to be struggling to lift the weight. However, the creator pulled through and celebrated in an equally hilarious way. The streamer thumped his chest and began to scream, and eventually broke into a heartwarming smile.

4) When Nick Polom joked about Mizkif and Maya

In September 2021, Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo and Maya Higa announced their break-up after two years of being together. Around February 2021, Nick Polom had teased Mizkif by asking him a hilarious question in the presence of Zack “Asmongold.”

Polom was in the middle of a presentation when Maya’s photo popped up on the screen with the following message:

“Does Maya deserve better?”

Nick was in the process of emphatically explaining his hypothesis when Mizkif sat up, and rushed towards his friend. Mizkif quickly had his hands around Nick’s throat as Twitch viewers were left tearing up with laughter.

3) When xQc supported Pokimane’s argument about ASMR streamers

Pokimane was left aghast with the condition of the ASMR category on Twitch in June 2021. The streamer claimed that most viewers tend to watch s*xually-suggestive ASMR creators on the platform.

xQc agreed, but had a very characteristic way of proving his point, as always:

"Ohh you are making a really cool interesting sound that helps a lot of people and is really interesting and innovating? Nah, stop right there. How about you lick my ear-drum with your tongue and then you put you’re a****le right next to my ear and fart direct into my ear-canal please?”

Perhaps the way in which xQc spoke about the issue was much more hilarious than what he said.

2) When HasanAbi responded to Ricegum’s threats

Brian “Ricegum” Le and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker were involved in a controversy earlier this year. Ludwig Ahgren, Nick Polom, and Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris made some comments about Adin Ross’ community. Ross is a good friend of Ricegum.

However, he was left embarrassed after initially threatening to beat up HasanAbi. HasanAbi had the following response, after which Ricegum was effectively left with nothing to say:

“Wait, RiceGum says he will smack the f**k out of me bro? Wait, hold up! He is f*****g 5' 8". Wait, how much does he weigh? Are you gonna reach dude?”

1) xQc’s adventures on NoPixel’s GTA RP server

Well, this series of funny moments do not need any introduction. xQc was suspended from NoPixel’s GTA RP server multiple times over the past year, after a series of hilarious infringements and mistakes. The Twitch streamer regularly got into altercations with fellow players, and constantly seemed to be on the verge of a calamity during his GTA RP streams.

Most recently, xQc was engaged in a shootout inside the police station, and could not help but laugh at the results. The Twitch streamer’s GTA RP adventures can easily be accessed via a simple Google search.

ghoul @ilikemoky xQc’s gta rp stream with whippy are so damn funny xQc’s gta rp stream with whippy are so damn funny https://t.co/Y0kay7i48E

His time on the server was easily one of the most entertaining parts of his Twitch streams over the past year.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi