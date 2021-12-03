xQc gets into hilarious showdown with police officer during GTA RP stream

During a recent GTA RP stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel got into a hilarious altercation with a police officer.

The NoPixel GTA RP stream allows players to play using specific characters. xQc plays under the character name “Jean Paul”, a widely-known French criminal who operates in the city of Los Santos.

During a recent livestream, xQc was taken into custody when he found a police officer that he had run into earlier. The streamer went on to equip a gun and started shooting from inside his cell!

xQc gets into police station shootout during GTA RP stream

xQc has had a hugely controversial time on NoPixel’s GTA RP stream. The streamer has been banned multiple times from the server and rage-quit on many occasions as well. In recent weeks, he has been playing on the GTA RP server again.

This time around, he was taken into custody at the police station, and seemed to have a beef with one particular officer.

The streamer claimed that it was the police officer who was responsible for the shooting but ended up taking someone else into custody for the crime. xQc said that he had been told by at least four players that it was the officer who had committed the crime.

The other player was obviously not in any mood to confess, and simply claimed that it was someone else. As a result, xQc was left with little choice but to take up arms. He was not in the most comfortable of positions and was surrounded by multiple officers. The streamer managed to kill the officer that he had a problem with but was immediately gunned down by the others.

However, the 26-year-old seemed pretty happy with his decision to kill the officer, and couldn't help but smile as one of the other officers rushed inside his cell to check on xQc’s character. Of course, Jean Paul was already dead, and xQc could not help but burst into laughter.

During the above incident, however, xQc was convinced that he was doing the right thing. The streamer was convinced that the officer in question had wrongly accused other players of a crime that he committed.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee